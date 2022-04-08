He’s got the looks. He’s got the charm. He’s got the sparkling personality. What Sklyer doesn’t have is a home to call his own. Sklyer is a 4-year-old neutered male German shepherd and husky mix with drop dead gorgeous ice blue eyes. This canine is easy to please, just give him oodles of exercise and plenty of treats. Sklyer is a high-energy dog and would do best in an active home. Next to enjoying tasty treats, playing fetch is Sklyer’s favorite activity. Looking for a beautiful and playful dog to add to your home? Ask for Sklyer ID# A907717. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Skyler. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo charged
- Half Moon Bay Distillery under new ownership
- 8-story apartment building plans advance in Burlingame
- San Mateo County permits off-leash dogs
- Hotel sought to replace parking lot near Millbrae train station
- Math scores don’t add up in California
- San Mateo County working to become age-friendly
- Back to the campaign for 15th congressional district
- Arrest made in stabbing of San Carlos store clerk
- Double board member seeking San Mateo County District 3 Board of Supervisors seat
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Democracy (29)
- Know what you’ve got (24)
- GAY, GAY, GAY (22)
- Continuing to mask students is shameful (15)
- Democrat Party hypocrisy (13)
- State of the Union (11)
- Greed and profiteering (11)
- Racial equity policy in schools (10)
- Don’t let an outsider pit Belmont neighborhoods against each other (9)
- All lives matter (8)
- Get ready for the loss of Taiwan (8)
- Not another tax (7)
- Trees and leaves (7)
- Masking in schools (6)
- Joe Biden, civil rights pioneer (6)
- Belmont planning pot retail (6)
- Please support Ukraine (6)
- The curious case of a candidate’s spouse’s tattoo (6)
- Fact versus blame (5)
- Ditching our oil dependency (5)
- Climate doom and gloom, or solutions? (5)
- More plastic than fish in the ocean (5)
- Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine (5)
- Lesson 2: We are a republic (5)
- Affordable housing (4)
- Feeding water demand (4)
- In Assembly race, a young perspective (4)
- How to get rid of Proposition 13 (4)
- Unincorporated and underrepresented (4)
- Close the sky (4)
- Going maskless (4)
- Can workplaces evolve into something better? (3)
- Response to water or housing letter (3)
- My grandmother’s hands (3)
- Lesson 3: We are a democratic republic (3)
- Stanford rolling in a pile of cash (3)
- Bill would protect California’s affordable housing funding (3)
- We did a great thing (3)
- Pitching is staple of PAL’s three San Mateo baseball teams (3)
- Burlingame is booming (3)
- Never again (3)
- Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo charged (3)
- Backing Ukraine in fight against Goliath (3)
- Smothering ideologies (3)
- Marina High School: The campus that never was (3)
- Dependency (3)
- Saving gasoline (2)
- Water supply issues (2)
- It’s time to rethink bridge tolls (2)
- Democratic hypocrisy? (2)
- Burlingame seeks solutions to housing (2)
- Who can we trust? (2)
- Let’s face reality (2)
- A difficult topic with many sides (2)
- Slapping Big Tobacco (2)
- Lesson learned (2)
- Cantankerous housing, sobriquet for ravish rout (2)
- Longer loans would make housing more affordable (2)
- Coastside families taking action (2)
- New sheriff in town part two (2)
- Wiener destroying our cities (2)
- ‘Boosting’ affordable housing (2)
- We have to share the load (2)
- San Mateo County prepped for future COVID surges (2)
- San Mateo survey to focus on tax increase (2)
- Burlingame plans for less hotel tax revenue (2)
- San Mateo County working on new solutions for gun violence (2)
- Climate report (2)
- Endemic COVID path emerges in San Mateo County (2)
- Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election (2)
- Water usage letters (2)
- Water or housing? (2)
- IPCC report is not opinion (2)
- Cherry-picking climate conclusions (2)
- San Mateo County working to become age-friendly (2)
- Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation (2)
- Transparency, accessibility and equity (2)
- Save the pool (2)
- Creating inspiration (2)
- Cherry-picking climate data (2)
- Enough evidence available of human-induced climate change (2)
- Arrest made in San Carlos cold case murder (1)
- Rent relief is ending (1)
- Two water worlds (1)
- Foster City eyes infrastructure project options (1)
- Sheriff asking San Mateo County officials for hiring help (1)
- A visit to Kiev in the early 1990s (1)
- Foster City exploring business tax hike (1)
- Never take freedom for granted (1)
- San Mateo officer catches alleged catalytic converter thieves in action (1)
- What about those moving forward? (1)
- Changing with the times: The new NDNU (1)
- Lesson 2: We are a republic (1)
- Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (1)
- Math scores don’t add up in California (1)
- San Mateo decides to allow larger ADUs (1)
- ICE transfers (1)
- Seeing reds everywhere (1)
- Saving water (1)
- Be empathetic to those who refuse the vaccine (1)
Featured Events
Rotary Day of Service - Protecting the Environment will feature three unique activities to r… Read more
Latest News
- Manaea brilliant on mound, Padres top Diamondbacks 3-0
- Law reduced prison time for man tied to Sacramento shooting
- North Carolina Senate race tests Trump's endorsement power
- Jackson's speech highlights US race struggles, progress
- Padres' Manaea pitching no-hitter through 7 vs. Diamondbacks
- Musk says Tesla will build vehicle designed to be a robotaxi
- Pet of the week
- Look Up
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
craigwiesner said:Thank you for providing this update and sharing some of NDNU's history! My husband I and managed the Sisters of Notre Dame web site for many y…
-
craigwiesner said:First, I agree with Jon's ideas concerning Prop 13, also knowing how business property owners have benefited massively from its provisions. I …
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.