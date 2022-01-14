Bernard has been our Pet of the Week twice now and we’re hoping the third’s time is indeed a charm. Bernard has been waiting 401 days now at our shelter for his forever home. So, in the hopes of finding Bernard a new home to call his own, we’re anointing him Pet of the Week for now the third time. He’s a 3-year-old neutered male Pointer mix who overflows with an abundance of energy. When we say high energy, think of a triple espresso and you’ll get the gist. Aside from being energetic, Bernard has many other fine qualities as well. He’s brilliant, outgoing, eager to learn and unbelievably good-looking. He even has a cute heart shaped mark in his fur. Since Bernard’s energy can be overwhelming for young children, he’ll do best in a home with older kids or adults only. Are you ready to add this spirited lad to your home? Give us a call and ask for Bernard ID# A888788. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call us at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Bernard. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
