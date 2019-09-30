With the donations from San Mateo’s Elk Lodge and the greater San Mateo County community, American Legion Auxiliary of San Mateo ladies assembled 125 toiletry bags for veterans attending the Stand Down in Foster City Oct 3-5. Foster City Daisy Girl Scouts Troop 61829 inserted cards with words of appreciation and thanks. To volunteer at the Stand Down, http://www.lionsclubsvetstanddown.com/volunteer-form-2-2/. For more info, https://sites.google.com/view/ala-unit-82/news
