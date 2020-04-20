Hasset Hardware donation

Yesena Jacques from Hassett Hardware with representatives from Kaiser Redwood City as she donates about $2,000 in personal protective equipment from the local hardware store group with stores from Palo Alto to San Mateo. ‘In this difficult moment it is extremely gratifying to be able to support our community and our medical professionals by procuring and delivering essential items,’ said Eric Hassett, owner of Hassett Ace Hardware.

