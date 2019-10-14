San Mateo-based Sares Regis Group of Northern California announced that Peter Giovannotto joined its residential division as acquisitions manager. Giovannotto will focus on all aspects of land acquisitions and capital transactions.
Peter most recently earned his Master of Business Administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Prior to business school, Peter worked at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty as a Broker Associate where he was responsible for over $65 million in completed transactions.
