SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY KICKS OFF OPENING WEEK FESTIVITIES WITH SEPT. 4 GALA HONORING MUSIC DIRECTOR MICHAEL TILSON THOMAS. The San Francisco Symphony and Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas kick off their 25th season together with the Opening Night Gala at Davies Symphony Hall on Sept. 4. The evening celebrates the launch of Thomas’s final season as Music Director. The concert program includes Glinka’s Overture to Ruslan and Ludmila, Britten’s Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Purcell, and the majestic Finale from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9: Ode, “To Joy” with soprano Susanna Phillips, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, tenor Jonathan Tetelman, bass-baritone Ryan McKinny, and the San Francisco Symphony Chorus under the direction of Ragnar Bohlin. Concert tickets are $278 and $426 and include a complimentary pre-concert wine reception and the After-Party in the Tented Pavilion. For information call (415) 864-6000 or visit www.sfsymphony.org/gala.
“THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG” AIMS TO BRING DOWN THE HOUSE AT THE SHN GOLDEN GATE THEATRE. Monty Python meets Agatha Christie in “The Play That Goes Wrong.” Laughs ensue as disasters befall an amateur murder mystery production. Doors stick, props fall from the walls and a cast member is knocked unconscious … and THAT’S just for starters. Aug. 13 through Aug.18 at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St. in San Francisco. Two hours and five minutes includes one intermission. Recommended for ages 8 and up. No children under 5 allowed. Information and tickets at www.shnsf.com or (888) 746-1799.
For an actor’s perspective check out https://www.smdailyjournal.com/arts_and_entertainment/susan-s-city-scene/article_b5a471e8-af33-11e9-8b6c-47d3500e1a18.html
AND IN THE SOUTH BAY: “WICKED,” ALWAYS WONDERFUL, AT THE SAN JOSE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS. Long before Dorothy drops in, two other girls meet in the Land of Oz. One — born with emerald-green skin — is smart, fiery and misunderstood. The other is beautiful, ambitious and very popular. “WICKED” tells the story of their remarkable odyssey, and how these two unlikely friends grow to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. The Grammy-winning score by Stephen Schwartz features the songs “The Wizard and I,” “Popular” and “Defying Gravity.” San Jose Center for the Performing Arts 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose. Aug. 14-Sept. 8. Information and tickets at www.broadwaysanjose.com, or by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787).
