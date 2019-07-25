STAR JAMIE ANN ROMERO TALKS ABOUT “THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG,” BRINGING DOWN THE SET NIGHTLY ON ITS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR. There’s a show business adage that dying is easy, comedy is hard. For actress Jamie Ann Romero, being in the Broadway comedy hit “The Play That Goes Wrong” for its North American tour is a delight. Romero recalls her early roles, important auditions and real-life stage mix-ups.
DJ: “The Play That Goes Wrong” is about an amateur murder mystery production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” that goes VERY wrong. Disasters befall the cast, including doors sticking, scenery collapsing and a cast member being knocked unconscious. As fiction, it’s hysterical, a mixture of Agatha Christie and Monty Python, but have you ever had a play “go wrong” in real life?
JR: A few years ago, I was playing Juliet in a production of “Romeo & Juliet.” We had made it all the way to the very end of the play with flying colors and it was time for the death scene. Spoiler alert, Juliet stabs herself. I had just learned the move earlier in the week and was getting used to the heavy, dull blade. I hoisted the knife over my head and brought it down full force into my rib. There was a quick moment of panic when I realized I had actually just stabbed myself. (Just a little.) I fell on my “dead” Romeo. He quietly whispered: “Are you okay?” I said: “I think I just stabbed myself.” Looking down at a little red spot on my shirt. “Yup. Just stabbed myself.” We continued on to the end of the play. Nothing actually life threatening but I still have the scar to prove it.
DJ: How did you get started in theater?
JR: I was a very shy little girl in grade school. In second-grade I did the school play to help me feel a little less nervous in front of people. I played the Piece of Bread to critical acclaim. I didn’t do theater again until high school where I had a phenomenal theater director and mentor, Scott Ogle. He encouraged us to be brave and daring, to follow our instincts and choices, and was always a champion of his students. He is also one of the funniest improvisers I know. He started my love of improv as well. Although we don’t improvise (much) in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” the skills I began to learn with Scott Ogle have helped me in this production.
DJ: Tell us about your character in “The Play That Goes Wrong.”
JR: I play an actor named Sandra and she plays Florence Colleymore in “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” Florence is the fiancée of our murder victim ... and maybe more.
DJ: What was the audition like for “The Play That Goes Wrong”?
JR: The audition process was unlike any other I’ve had in New York. I went in for a total of four auditions. One round we auditioned with a large group of actors. We played games and performed the scenes for and with each other. That’s extremely rare, usually it’s just you in the room with a reader, so it was fun just to play and bounce energy off our fellow actors. The final audition was on the Broadway set at the Lyceum Theatre. That was a blast. The set is a full-fledged character in this production. It won a Tony and I can’t wait for you to see why.
DJ: You’ve had a range of performance experiences, from stage to television to film. How do they differ?
JR: In film and television, you often shoot scenes out of order. With theater, you are telling a cohesive, complete story every night. There is something magical about a group of people coming together to tell and hear a story. It gets told more or less the same every night, but each time is special and unique because only those people, in that room, experience it. It’s ephemeral. An audience is the final character for any play or performance.
DJ: Looking ahead, what is your dream role?
JR: I know it sounds a little corny but I don’t think it’s been written yet. I love working on new work with new playwrights. There is something so thrilling about originating a role. It feels like you leave a little bit of yourself on the page and stage. I hope I get the opportunity to experience that again and soon.
AND MORE: Jamie Ann Romero has appeared Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater, Paper Mill Playhouse, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Denver Center Theatre Company, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, and the Maxim Gorky Theatre in Vladivostok, Russia. Her television credits include “The Punisher” and “House of Cards.” Film work includes Viper Club. @annjamie, jamieannromero.com.
SEEING “THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG.” “The Play That Goes Wrong” runs Aug. 13 through Aug.18 at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St. in San Francisco. Two hours and five minutes includes one intermission. Recommended for ages 8 and above. No children under 5 allowed. Information and tickets at www.shnsf.com or (888) 746-1799.
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle.
