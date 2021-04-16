San Carlos artists awarded in poster contest

Winners of the Community Foundation of San Carlos poster contest coinciding with the International Day for Elimination of Racial Discrimination will soon have their work displayed in downtown San Carlos businesses.
“What was surprising and heartening was the large influx of entries from the younger categories. Their passion and attention to Racial Justice gives me great hope for a more aware and inclusive future,” Foundation Board Chair Jessica Yang said in a prepared statement.
A number of entries were submitted and separated into four groups, kindergarten to fourth grade, middle school, high school and adults. The four winners will receive a gift card for art supplies and have selected a racial justice nonprofit to receive a $500 donation from the Community Foundation of San Carlos.
Maya Olsen, a third grader at San Carlos Charter won in the youngest category for her piece titled “Racial Love” and chose to direct her donation to the ACLU.
Winning in the middle school category was Amalia Khaydarova, a seventh grader at Graham Middle School. She titled her piece “No More” and opted to direct her donation to Californians for Justice.
Sequoia High School's Hannah Esme Delizo won for her piece and tribute to the young poet Amanda Gorman, “There is Always Light.” She has selected the Bay Area Community Health Advisory Committee to be the recipient of her donation.
“Amanda Gorman’s speech during President Biden and Vice President Harris’ inauguration inspired me,” Delizo said in a press release. “It takes a lot of courage to deliver a speech to an entire country where almost half didn’t really want to hear it. Amanda’s speech made me feel empowered and hopeful as a person of color.”
The adult category was won by recent UC Davis graduate Rosey Morearty who dedicated her piece to Chinedu Okobi, an unarmed Black man killed by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in 2018. Her donation will also go to the ACLU.
