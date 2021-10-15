“COHESION”: PENINSULA WOMEN’S CAUCUS BRINGS CREATIVE VOICES TO THE TWIN PINES ART CENTER IN BELMONT. Seventeen member-artists of the Peninsula Chapter of Women’s Caucus for Art have created 27 artworks on wooden panels. Repetition of the same-sized art pieces installed mere inches apart creates a rhythmic pattern that reads as one continuous line around the gallery, morphing as it wraps the room in creativity. Every separate, individual artwork can also be appreciated on its own, as each artist has selected unique subject matter and applied creative vision with her choice of medium.Included artworks range from paintings to black and white photography to sculptural creations.
“Cohesion” was designed to be a traveling exhibition in which a gallerist can choose from an evolving collection of work. The artworks in “Cohesion” are the exact same size and were created within parameters to help make them conducive to shipping/travel. The collection of artworks can also change and grow organically as artwork is sold and members’ artworks advance with experience. Current art works available for selection can be viewed at www.wcapeninsula.org/Cohesion.
Participating artists include Katy Boggs, Christine Cianci, Linda Curtis, Joyita Ghose, Xuan My Ho, Patricia Keefe, AnnaKim, Rebecca Lambing, Tanya Lin, Martine Mahoudeau, Yvonne Newhouse, Maria Ribera, Jeanette Sacco-Belli, Rachel Tirosh, Greta Waterman, Donna Wocher and Marian Yap.
Founded in 1972 in connection with the College Art Association (CAA), Women’s Caucus for Art (WCA) is a national member organization unique in its multidisciplinary, multicultural membership of artists, art historians, students, educators and museum professionals. WCA is committed to recognizing the contribution of women in the arts, providing women with leadership opportunities and professional development, expanding networking and exhibition opportunities for women, supporting local, national and global art activism and advocating for equity in the arts for all. The Peninsula Chapter of WCA concentrates on providing exhibition opportunities for women artists, sharing resources and educational networking.
The exhibition runs from Nov. 3-28, with an opening reception scheduled 1-4 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Twin Pines Art Center, 10 Twin Pines Lane, Belmont. For more information contact Rebecca Lambing at rebeccalambing@gmail.com.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.