When I stepped outside to Look UP at around 9:45 p.m., to the west, the constellation of Ophiuchus is next to Sagittarius. Depending on how faithful of reader one may be, that name might sound vaguely familiar. It’s only been mentioned a couple of times. Once while we’re exploring Aquila, the eagle, who is part of the Hercules family, as is Ophiuchus. The other time was when we were exploring Corvus, the crow or raven. We were introduced to Ophiuchus when we explored the mythology behind Corvus.

To review, Corvus is Apollo’s sacred bird in Greek mythology. Apollo told the bird to watch over Coronis, one of his lovers, who was pregnant at the time. Coronis gradually lost interest in Apollo and fell in love with a mortal man, Ischys. When Corvus informed Apollo about the affair, the god was so enraged that the bird did nothing to prevent it that he placed a curse on it, scorching the raven’s feathers. Before the bird was white and that’s why all ravens are black, according to the legend.

