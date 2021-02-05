SHOWING HOW TO FIX INSTEAD OF DISCARD: DEAN PETERSON OFFERS A NEIGHBORLY HAND AT HIS REPAIR CAFÉ. Burlingame resident Dean Peterson talks about how he came to volunteer his time repairing household objects that neighbors bring to his home garage.
DJ: You operate a “Repair Café” out of your home garage in Burlingame. What is a Repair Café exactly?
DP: Over the past several years, cities throughout the Bay Area, including Burlingame, have been hosting Repair Cafes on a recurring basis (approximately once a quarter). These programs are part of the overall sustainability strategy by keeping items from needlessly being tossed into landfills. I became a regular fixer with the Burlingame program. However, for obvious reasons, Burlingame was unable to host us at the library in 2020. So, with time on my hands and missing the endorphin rush, I offered on my local Nextdoor Neighbor to open my garage door each Wednesday in January to accept items to be fixed. Based on the overwhelming response, I will continue to accept items on an on-going basis. The best way to reach me is to connect through Nextdoor Burlingame.
DJ: Are there people who help you help others?
DP: The City of Burlingame has done an excellent job of gathering up a wide range of talented fixers for its events. Often times these fixers include tailors to help with mending clothes, a jeweler and a computer expert. When I posted, two of the regular fixers reached out and offered to assist with any items that I may not be able to fix. Additionally, there is a gentleman on Nextdoor who will fix bikes and has offered to assist as well. We all need to know when to offer a hand and when to ask for one.
DJ: What are the three most common things that people bring you for repair?
DP: Lamps are by far the most common item, followed by clocks and vacuums.
DJ: What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever fixed?
DP: A few years ago, someone brought in a handmade wooden music box. After 15 minutes of staring at it and another 15 minutes of tinkering, the box was returned to the owner in perfect working order.
DJ: Is there any charge for parts or supplies?
DP: If I need to order a part or head to a local hardware store, there is a charge for the part, however there is no charge for labor. During the Burlingame sanctioned events, the city covers any nominal costs for parts. Any proceeds or tips I receive are donated to the Burlingame Parks and Recreation Foundation (www.supportburlingameparks.org).
DJ: Is there anything not worth fixing?
DP: As an engineer I would say “no” since every problem has at least one viable solution. However, unfortunately, since far too many items are manufactured without the thought of providing a long useful life, often times it makes fiscal sense to simply buy new. I hear stories of folks that have attempted to contact the manufacturer to inquire about possible fixes only to be told “just buy a new one.” There is a fan in my garage whose owner was told this, but after taking it apart, all it needs is a $7 capacitor and a few minutes of searching on the internet.
DJ: What should be in the basic home tool box?
DP: A set of screwdrivers, a drill with a full assortment of bits, various pliers from needle nose to vice-grips, a tape measure, and a level (to keep the bubble level) and a note that says “Don’t Panic.”
DJ: Is it true that duct tape saves the world?
DP: Certainly, if I was stranded on a remote island I would want a roll of duct tape, but I rarely use duct tape in my repairs.
DJ: How can people learn to fix their own stuff?
DP: With patience and humility anyone can learn new things. Oh, and also with the internet, there is a blog or video for anything out in the ether. I was fortunate to have learned a number of basic skills by hanging out with my dad and his friends in their workshops.
DJ: What is the best way for people to dispose of things that are broken and that they don’t want to fix?
DP: Online forums such as Craigslist or Freecycle.org are good places. Some Habitat for Humanity locations have volunteers that can fix items. If an item is truly past its useful life, taking the time to disassemble it to reclaim any metal for recycling is a good thing, before proper disposal. Electronics can be taken to programs like Green Citizen.
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
