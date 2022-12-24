ACTOR AND SAN MATEO NATIVE MARIANA NOVAK TALKS ABOUT AUDITIONS, ACTING CLASSES AND HER APPLE TV+ DEBUT IN THE STREAMING SERIES “ECHO 3.”
DJ: When did you know you wanted to be an actor?
MN: Borel Middle School was the place I took my first acting classes with Amy Hedayatpour, a wonderful teacher. In eighth grade, Mrs. Hedayatpour cast me in “Honk! The Musical.” I had the time of my life. My mother was an actress before she immigrated to the U.S. and my grandmother wanted to pursue the career as well. You could say acting is in my DNA. My mother resides in San Mateo and she’s really excited to see this interview!
DJ: What was your first paid acting role?
MN: I shot a handful of commercials quickly in my journey, but I consider my first big paid acting job as my role in an NBC pilot in 2016. The pilot was never picked up (which happens a lot), but it was my first time on a big sound stage, with an audience, legendary comedy director, and a cast of iconic actors. I got the opportunity thanks to my first theatrical agency in Los Angeles, Almond Talent.
DJ: In the new Apple TV+ show, “Echo 3,” your character, Pam, is a woman mourning the loss of her husband who dies on a special mission in Afghanistan. How were you cast in that role?
MN: I didn’t audition for Pam specifically. I auditioned for a different military role. A month or two later, I got a call from my agent saying I booked an Apple TV show and I was to play “Pam.” I was excited to work but very confused. This happens though, the turnaround for some of these production schedules are crazy, especially when the show is brand new. The scripts, characters and schedules are always changing. The casting director must have seen my reel, resume and audition for the military role and had faith I could play Pam successfully. I didn’t even see a script or know who “Pam” was meant to be until the morning of the first shoot day.
DJ: How do auditions take place?
MN: Most auditions and callbacks are via Zoom on a computer these days. I got invited to a Zoom callback for a Starz show called “Heels.” I felt good about my performance and ended up getting the job. The second season premieres in the new year and I’m excited to play Janice the rock climber in one of the episodes. It was an opportunity to flex my rock climbing and comedy chops.
DJ: Are there mentors or teachers you would like to mention?
MN: My most impactful teacher is my father, Rajko. Without his guidance and support, I wouldn’t be the person and actor I am today. Although we may not be biologically related, he changed everything when he came into our lives over 20 years ago. I never saw him as anything less than my true father. Without my mother’s endless sacrifice and bravery, I wouldn’t have had the chance to pursue such objectively crazy dreams. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention my team at AMT Agency; without them I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to play Pam or a lot of the other characters on my resume.
DJ: Your advice to those drawn to acting?
MN: Anyone trying to get their foot in the door needs to focus on patience going into this business. In the beginning, it feels like it’s an impossible industry to understand and break into. I recommend acting classes and reading as much as you can about all aspects of production. The art of acting is a muscle you need to keep stretching, nourishing and moving. In class, you’re meeting other actors who share their resources, anecdotes and maybe a referral to an agent that could change your trajectory. Also, so many classes are still on Zoom. If an aspiring actor lives in San Mateo, they can train with the best New York or Los Angeles teachers from the comfort of their home. I share a ton of acting advice on my Instagram and TikTok accounts @itsmariananovak, so anyone can follow me there and I’m happy to take questions!
MORE ABOUT MARIANA: Mariana Novak has appeared in episodes of “Stranger Things” (Netflix), “New Amsterdam” (NBC), “FBI” (NBC), “Chicago Med” (NBC), and Fleishman is in “Trouble” (FX). In 2023, she’s expected to appear in “The Beanie Bubble” (Apple TV) opposite Zach Galifianakis, “Heels” (Starz), and “Honeymoon Friends” (Hulu) opposite John Cena. Mariana’s other credits include “The Walking Dead” (AMC), “Ozark” (Netflix), “Watchmen” (HBO), “The Resident” (Fox), “Dynasty” (CW), and “Star” (Fox).
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and the American Theatre Critics Association. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
