For the second time in three years, the Serra Padres are Northern California football champions.
The Padres earned the CIF Northern California Division 1-A regional championship Saturday, overcoming the rain, the wind, and a mighty San Joaquin-Fresno team for a 28-18 victory at Freitas Field.
Serra scored two touchdowns in the opening four minutes, but it was a third-quarter pick-6 by senior cornerback Terence Loville that put the Padres in the driver’s seat with a 21-10 lead.
San Joaquin responded with a 11-play scoring drive to close it to 21-16, but Serra all but put the game away with a 14-play, 86-yard scoring drive, led by sophomore quarterback Dom Lampkin (198 total yards, including 14-of-17 passing for 160 yards) with passes of 6, 21, 19 and 8 yards before senior Jackson Lataimua scored on a 2-yard run with 3:47 to play.
With the win, Serra advances to the CIF Division 1-A State Championship Bowl. The Padres will face the winner of Saturday night’s Southern California regional championship between Oceanside and Corona del Mar-Newport Beach. The 1-A State Championship Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. this coming Saturday, Dec. 14, at Falcon Field on the campus of Cerritos College in Norwalk.
