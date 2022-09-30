WCAL
Mitty (1-0, 4-0) at Serra (1-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Monarchs mauled Sacred Heart Cathedral last week, 32-21. … The Padres pulverized St. Francis, 29-7. … Serra beat Mitty 38-0 in 2021. … Mitty was just 1-9 in 2021 and went winless in WCAL play. … The Monarchs win over SHC was their first WCAL win since a 32-21 decision over St. Francis in Week 8 of the 2019 season. … The Serra allowed a season-low 7 points, holding the Lancers to just 96 yards of offense. … Linebacker Joseph Bey finished with a team-high nine tackles for Serra.
PAL-Bay
Menlo School (3-1) at Amador Valley-Pleasanton, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
The Knights knocked off Palo Alto last week, 18-0. … The Amador Valley Dons topped rival Foothill 14-7 in overtime. … The Menlo offense averaged 43 points per game in 2021. This season, the Knights are averaging 27. … The Knights defense is allowing just under 13 points a game. … Amador Valley is scoring an average of 20 points per game, while allowing a little more than a touchdown. … Through four games, the Dons have allowed a total of 29 points.
PAL-Ocean
Hillsdale (0-0, 2-2) at Terra Nova (0-0, 3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Both teams had a bye last week. … The Knights fell to King’s Academy two weeks ago, 33-29. … The Tigers trounced Cupertino 37-0 Sept. 16. … Terra Nova clipped Hillsdale 14-13 in the 2021 season opener. … Hillsdale quarterback Liam Smith threw for a season-high 262 yards, while the Knights rushed a season-high 185 yards against King's Academy. … The Knights defense gave up more than 400 yards of offense to TKA, including 344 yards passing by Reid Black. … Terra Nova destroyed Cupertino on the ground, rushing for 315 yards. It's the second game in a row with 300 yards or more rushing. … Mateo Corona rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries, averaging 12 yards a carry.
Capuchino (0-0, 2-2) at Carlmont (0-0, 3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Both teams had byes last week. … The Mustangs beat Los Altos 19-7 two weeks ago. … The Scots slipped past Santa Clara, 17-7. … Cap beat Carlmont 37-14 last season. … Capuchino in scoring an average of 23 points while allowing just under 17 per game. … Carlmont running back John Hanna is averaging 181 yards rushing per game this season. Through four games, he has rushed for 724 yards. … In their three wins, the Scots have allowed a total of 21 points.
San Mateo (0-0, 2-2) at Jefferson (0-0, 1-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Both teams had byes last week. … The Bearcats buried Gunn, 40-0. … The Grizzlies were declawed by Sequoia, 28-8. … San Mateo beat Jefferson 31-27 during the 2021 spring season. …It's been feast or famine for San Mateo this season. In their two wins, the Bearcats have scored an average of 28 points. In their two losses, they scored 7. … San Mateo went over the 300-yard rushing mark for the second time this season against Gunn, racking up 319 and five touchdowns on the ground. … Jefferson has lost two straight. … The Grizzlies are averaging 18 point per game while allowing 23.
PAL-Lake
Woodside (2-0, 2-2) at South City (1-0, 2-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Wildcats whipped Monta Vista last week, 47-14. … The Warriors stood firm in a 40-35 win over Fremont-Sunnyvale. … Woodside shut out South City 40-0 in the 2021 spring season opener. … Woodside rushed for 292 yards and five touchdowns against the Matadors. Evan Usher led the way, rushing for 104 yards and two scores on just 11 carries. Woodside averaged 7 yards a carry. … South City hasn't won two in a row since beating King's Academy and El Camino during the 2017 season. … The Warriors scored 40 points for the first time since beating King's Academy 40-7 in 2016.
Fremont-Sunnyvale (1-1, 3-1) at El Camino (1-0, 2-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Fremont Firebirds were doused by South City last week, 40-35. … The Colts clobbered Lynbrook 34-20. … Fremont scored 35 points last week, despite having just 162 yards of offense. … Don Martinez had a big game on special teams for Fremont against the Warriors. He returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and added a punt return for a score as well. … El Camino is averaging 22 points per game. The Colts averaged a little more than 6 points per game in 2021. … The Colts have won two in a row.
College
Butte (3-1) at College of San Mateo (4-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
The Butte Roadrunners ran past Modesto last week, 49-14. … The Bulldogs bettered American River, 24-14. … Butte is tied for 6th in the state rankings with City College of San Francisco. … CSM is ranked No. 2 by the JC Athletic Bureau coaches’ poll. … Butte is averaging 36 points per game, good for 12th in the state. CSM is right in front of the Roadrunners at No. 11, averaging 37 points per game. … CSM averages nearly 400 yards of offense per game. Butte averages just under 330.
