MOUNTAIN VIEW — Serra’s wide receiver corps has been exceptionally deep this season, but quarterback Maealiuaki Smith narrowed it down to two main targets Friday night under the lights of Ron Calcagno Stadium.

Senior receiver Joey Villaroman enjoyed the biggest night of his varsity career, totaling seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. This opened the field for senior Jayden Weber to haul in a 25-yard scoring catch, his first of six catches for a game-high 85 yards. And the Padres (1-0 WCAL, 4-0 overall) cruised to a 29-7 win over their archrival Lancers in the West Catholic Athletic League football opener.

Serra football: Silver

Serra guard Nate Silver is helped off the field with a leg injury Friday night at Ron Calcagno Stadium.

Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109. See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn

