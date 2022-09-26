Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Through four straight wins to start the season, the College of San Mateo Bulldogs have benefitted plenty from opponents’ turnovers.
Saturday’s 24-14 victory over American River College in Sacramento was its own beast though. The Beavers committed seven turnovers — five interceptions and two fumbles — to fuel the Bulldogs’ dominant showing through the first three quarters. CSM (4-0) had seven takeaways through its first three games, and summarily doubled that number at ARC (1-3).
Sophomore cornerback Justin Sinclair had two interceptions, while Tyrice Ivy Jr., Denetrius Freeney and Flynn Williams each had picks as well.
“Just our DBs understanding route combinations … and making plays when it’s time,” CSM head coach Tim Tulloch said. “Not a lot of teams have tested us in the pass game and this team did.”
With the Bulldog defense consistently getting its offense back on the field, quarterback Richie Watts certainly knew what to do with it. The Beavers outgained the Bulldogs 372-282 in total yards, but CSM used short fields, and Watts’s accuracy was a factor for the second straight week in completing 18-of-24 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.
“Richie did a really good job again,” Tulloch said. “One, he protected the football, so, not turning it over, which was good for us. … Then he threw some stuff down the field, threw some stuff short, and had another really good day as far as completion percentage.”
ARC’s first turnover set up CSM’s first score. Bulldogs lineman John Gayer stripped the ball and linebacker Alo Mata’u recovered the ensuing fumble at the Beavers’ 40. Six plays later, Watts connected with sophomore receiver Raymello Murphy for a 25-yard touchdown to give CSM a 7-0 lead with 3:22 to go in the first quarter.
Then the Bulldogs rallied for 17 points in the second quarter.
An interception by Sinclair gave the Bulldogs the ball in ARC territory near the start of the second period. A big 27-yard completion from Watts to Brian Pierce on third-and-18 sustained the drive, and sophomore kicker Gabe Plascencia cashed in with a 43-yard field goal to make it 10-0. The reception by Pierce was a key moment, as he shook two defenders on a catch and run to turn up the sideline and advance.
“Several times in the game we were behind the sticks … and when you can convert, especially a longer third down, it keeps the drive alive, it keeps the offense fresh,” Tulloch said. “And once the ball is in Brian’s hands, he’s electric.”
The Bulldogs got a stop to take the ball back at their own 26, and Watts quickly led a five-play, 74-yard scoring drive. A 45-yard pass to Justin Del Rosario pushed the ball across midfield. Then, after an 11-yard catch by Brian Doyle, Watts connected with Jamai East for a 14-yard scoring pass, upping the lead to 17-0.
Another quick stop by the CSM defense forced a three-and-out, and Murphy lit it up on the punt return, dashing 75 yards for a touchdown to send the Bulldogs into halftime with a 24-0 lead.
“Murph on the punt return, I don’t know if we blocked anybody, but he made a bunch of guys miss,” Tulloch said. “We were all looking on the sideline and thinking this one has a chance … and then he was out.”
Both ARC scores came in the fourth quarter. Kenneth Lueth got the Beavers on the board with a 1-yard QB sneak; a failed 2-point conversion try made it 24-6 CSM with 9:01 to play. ARC took the ball back with 7:13 remaining, but needed nearly four minutes to score again, this time on a 5-yard run by Toure Hendrick for the game’s final score.
“That’s a championship-level team, very well-coached football team, on the road up at their place,” Tulloch said. “And there’s a lot of things we need to go back and correct and review, but it’s always good to go travel there and come back with a double.”
CSM has one more non-conference warmup before Bay 6 Conference play opens Saturday, Oct. 15 at home against currently unbeaten Laney College.
The Bulldogs return home this Saturday to host Butte College. Kickoff at College Heights Stadium is schedule for 1 p.m.
Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109.
See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn
