FRIDAY
Carlmont (2-0) at Half Moon Bay (2-0), 7 p.m.
The Scots came away with a 17-14 win over Los Altos last week. … The Cougars crushed San Mateo, 36-0. … These teams last met in 2019, when both were in the Ocean Division. HMB posted a 56-7 win. … Carlmont running back John Hanna leads the CCS in rushing, among those teams that post their stats to MaxPreps.com. Hanna is averaging just under 200 yards rushing per game, with a two-week total of 394 yards. … In the win over San Mateo, HMB completed 11 of 16 passes for 173 yards and two scores.
Mills (0-1) at Alameda (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Vikings were vanquished by Kennedy-Richmond 26-9 last week. … The Alameda Hornets were squashed by Concord, 30-6. … Mills’ losing streak has reached 11 in a row. The Vikings haven’t won a game since a 28-7 decision over El Camino during Week 9 of the 2019 season. … Alameda went 2-7 in 2021.
Aragon (2-0) at Lincoln-SJ (2-0), 7 p.m.
The Dons dug in for a 7-6 win over Monterey last week. … The Lincoln Lions roared to a 56-28 win over rival San Jose. … These teams played annually from 2008 to 2015. Aragon went 7-1, including a 42-14 win during the 2015 season. … The Dons’ 7 points was the least since they scored 6 in a season-opening loss to Homestead in 2021. … Lincoln made its first CCS appearance last season. Not because the Lions have been bad. For decades, the school did not apply for the playoffs. The Lions lost to Hillsdale, 28-7 in the first round.
Los Altos (1-1) at Hillsdale (1-1)
The Los Altos Eagles were grounded by Carlmont last week, 17-14. … The Knights were clipped by Soquel in the final seconds, 27-21. … This game is an Ocean Division-El Camino Division crossover game. … Soquel beat Hillsdale with the game-winning score with five seconds left in the game. … Luke Nessel has become a workhorse for Hillsdale. He is the team’s leading rusher and is fourth in receiving yards.
South City (0-2) at Jefferson (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Warriors were dealt a 25-14 loss by Cupertino last week. … The Grizzlies grabbed a 33-0 win over North Salinas. … These teams last met during a Lake Division game in 2019, a 41-0 win for Jefferson. … South City’s losing streak was extended to 26 games in a row. The Warriors last won in Week 10 of the 2017 season, a 2-0 forfeit win over Woodside. The last win on the field was Week 9 of the same season, a 36-6 victory over El Camino.
Christopher (2-0) at San Mateo (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Christopher Cougars crushed Piedmont Hills last week, 51-9. … The Bearcats were buried by Half Moon Bay last week, 36-0. … Christopher advanced to the CCS Division III title game in 2021, falling to eventual state champion Sacred Heart Cathedral, 27-3. … Daniel Feletoa has become the Bearcats’ primary running back. Through two weeks, he has rushed for 185 yards.
Sequoia (2-0) at Capuchino (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Ravens held on for a 14-7 win over Bonita Vista-Chula Vista last week. … The Mustangs galloped to a 42-3 win over El Camino. … Sequoia posted a 21-7 win over Capuchino in 2021. … The Ravens used a goal-line stand in the final moments to pull out the win over Bonita Vista last week.
Terra Nova (2-0) at Seaside (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers tore up Lincoln-SF, 34-21. … The Seaside Spartans were upended by Pacheco, 29-26. … Terra Nova won its first three games in 2021 and then lost six of its next seven, going winless in five Bay Division games. … Seaside used to be a CCS power. Last year, the Spartans went 2-8. From 2004 to 2009, Seaside appeared in four CCS championship games, winning in 2006 and 2009.
SATURDAY
Central Catholic-Modesto (1-2) at Serra (2-0), 1:30 p.m.
The Raiders were ripped by St. Mary’s-Stockton 47-7 last week. … The Padres produced one of their biggest wins in school history, knocking off De La Salle, 17-14. …Central Catholic advanced to the 2-AA state bowl game in 2021, losing to Mater Dei-Chula Vista, 34-25. … The Raiders are averaging nearly 230 yards rushing per game this season. … Serra rallied from a 21-7, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Spartans last week.
Mountain View (1-1) at Sacred Heart Prep (1-1), 2 p.m.
The Mountain View Spartans were spanked by Mitty, 48-7 last week. … The Gators grabbed their first victory of the year with a 42-13 win over Homestead. … This will be the second straight De Ana Division opponent for SHP. … Mountain View pulled out a 24-21 win over SHP in 2021. … The Spartans racked up nearly 400 yards of offense in a Week 1 win over King’s Academy. They were shut down by Mitty last week. … SHP MLB Shay O’Kelly, who led the CCS in tackles last season, has 18 tackles in 2022, seven of which are for a loss. He had 10 stops in last week’s win.
Amador Valley-Pleasanton (1-1) at Menlo School (2-0), 2 p.m.
The Amador Valley Dons were dominated by Bear Creek 28-6 last week. … The Knights rolled to a 31-6 win over King’s Academy. … Amador Valley went 0-5 in league play in 2021 and still made the North Coast Section playoffs. … Menlo QB Jake Bianchi and WR Cort Halsey have developed quite the rapport. The two have hooked up 10 times through two games, for 179 yards. Halsey has caught four of Bianchi’s five TD passes.
El Camino (0-2) at Lincoln-SF (1-1), 2 p.m.
The Colts were tamed by Capuchino last week, 42-3. … The Lincoln Mustangs were reined in by Terra Nova, 34-21. … El Camino fell to Lincoln 24-20 in 2021. … The Colts have lost 10 of their last 11 games. … Lincoln will be playing a PAL team for the third week in a row. The Mustangs beat Jefferson to open the season before losing to Terra Nova last week.
CSM (1-0) at College of the Sequoias-Reedley (1-0)
The Bulldogs pulled away from Sierra for a season-opening 45-28 win last week. … The COS Giants bested Butte, 39-33. … CSM, which was ranked No. 3 in the state in last week’s preseason poll, dropped to No. 4 in the JC Athletic Bureau rankings. … COS opened the season ranked No. 23 in the state. The Giants moved up 11 spots to No. 12 their season-opening win.
