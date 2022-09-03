The San Mateo and Half Moon Bay football teams share a couple traits.
One, the school colors for both teams in orange and black.
Two, the teams run the same offense.
The two met on the Coastside Friday night and while the two may have similar colors and similar offensive attacks, there is one thing that is abundantly clear: Half Moon Bay simply does it better.
The Cougars used their vaunted run game to keep San Mateo off the field and then exploited the Bearcats with their under-appreciated aerial attack as Half Moon Bay pulled away for a 36-0 win over San Mateo.
“We run the same offense as them,” said HMB head coach Keith Holden. “We know it takes discipline to stop it.”
San Mateo rushed for 103 yards. Half Moon Bay gained 215 yards on the ground.
The passing game was the difference, however. First-year starting quarterback Liam Harrington completed 7 of 14 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Add in Owen Miller’s 34-yard scoring strike and the Cougars finished with 162 yards of offense through the air.
The Bearcats had 38 passing yards.
While San Mateo did a decent enough job keeping the Cougars ground and pound in check, it was the Bearcats’ inability to defend the pass that turned the tide of the game.
After a scoreless first quarter, one that feature a goal-line stand by the San Mateo defense, HMB (2-0 overall) went to the air early in the second quarter.
The Cougars defense forced San Mateo to punt on its first possession of the second period, with HMB taking over at its own 17. After five straight runs, Harrington used play action to spring brother Ryan Harrington free right down the middle of the field.
Liam Harrington hit Ryan Harrington in stride, with nary a defender around him and cruised into the end zone. A successful 2-point conversion — another Harrington-to-Harrington connection — and HMB led 8-0.
That’s when the Cougars took command of the game. They used an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and when the San Mateo returner fumbled the ball, Half Moon Bay’s Gael Segura fell on the loose ball.
On the next play from scrimmage, Holden decided to go to the double pass. Liam Harrington threw a lateral to Owen Miller. The backup quarterback, Miller found a wide open Kai Zanette, who caught the ball at the 20 and then beat the defender to the end zone for the score.
“It’s fun,” Holden said when his team’s passing game is clicking. “We have some athletes and our quarterback has a lot of confidence.”
Eight seconds. Two touchdowns. Ball game.
“We wanted to play them for a reason,” San Mateo head coach Jeff Scheller said. “We’re trying to prepare for the Ocean (Division).”
While San Mateo proved its belonged on the field with HMB, the Bearcats could not sustain drives and could not hold on to the ball, turning the ball over four times.
In a sign of things to come, the Bearcats, after recovering a fumble on HMB’s first possession, turned the ball right back over to the Cougars on the first time they had the ball.
San Mateo stopped the Cougars at the 3 and moved the ball out toward midfield for one of its most effective drives of the game.
All it got them was a deficit as the Cougars forced the punt and then scored six plays later. HMB then added a third touchdown just before halftime with PJ Modena bulling his way into the end zone from a yard out, capping a 14-play, 64-yard drive.
Down 22-0 to start the third quarter, San Mateo received the second-half kickoff and worked its way to the Half Moon Bay 36 before turning the ball over down.
After forcing a HMB punt, the Bearcats gave the ball right back to the Cougars, who recovered a fumble. HMB then cashed it in with seven-play drive with Peter Valdez scoring from 2 yards out for a 29-0 HMB advantage.
Recovering San Mateo’s fourth fumble of the night, HMB iced the game on a Harrison Tobias 1-yard plunge for the final score of the night.
“We’re getting better and guys are putting in the work,” Holden said. “I’ll take it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.