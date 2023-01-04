While many in the Bay Area are trying to dry out ahead of another big storm system that is forecasted to deluge the area over the next couple of days, the San Mateo Office of Education is not taking any chances.
The organization said on its website it is closing a number of schools in the county ahead of the next storm and in the San Mateo Union High School and South City Unified school districts, all after-school activities, including sports, are being canceled Wednesday and Thursday.
“I was shocked,” said Aragon athletic director Steve Sell, who added he no qualms about neither he, nor other district athletic directors were consulted about the move.
“For the people making the decisions, missing out on a practice or having to move a game, is not going to prevent [them] from doing what’s right in the name of public safety.”
The SMUHSD website had a big splash page on its website indicating the cancellation of school and athletics Thursday. The South San Francisco Unified School District, which included South City and El Camino high schools, have also canceled athletic events Wednesday and Thursday.
“I get it. They’re trying to keep people off the roads,” Sell said. “There are going to be some people who have a really hard time getting anywhere. It’s probably not going to be that safe the drive.”
The directive from the Office of Education, however, seems to indicate only schools that are back in class are being impacted. Melissa Schmidt, athletic director at Sequoia High School, said the Sequoia Union High School District has not made any declarations about canceled events.
The weather itself, may do that anyway.
Schmidt said her girls’ soccer team, of which she is the head coach, were scheduled to play Thursday against Palo Alto. She said she has already been in contact with Palo Alto about rescheduling the game.
“We’ve gotten nothing from the district,” Schmidt said, adding that the Sequoia union schools don’t return to class until next week.
Sell said it makes sense from a monetary standpoint as well because with the advanced notice, schools can cancel officials without having to pay the organizations.
“It’s better to be able to cancel officials now, versus walking down there, looking at the (soccer) field and trying to decide if you’re going to play, and you call the game anyway and have to pay officials,” Sell said. “Sometimes it’s easier to just pull the tooth out.
“I don’t think this will make or break anyone’s season.”
