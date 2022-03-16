For many years now, there has been a smiling cardboard cutout of softball legend Jennie Finch displayed in the snack shack at Jim Liggett Field.
Maybe the real Jennie Finch has never set foot on the campus of Carlmont High School, but one of her former Team USA teammates is scheduled to this week. Two-time Olympic softball great Monica Abbott will hold a two-hour softball clinic Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Jim Liggett Field on the campus of Carlmont.
The clinic is sponsored by Legends Softball in conjunction with Carlmont High School and was the brainchild of Carlmont softball head coach Steve Rianda. It is the second such clinic Rianda has hosted featuring Abbott. She also appeared at a clinic prior to the COVID pandemic at Up The Middle in Belmont, a softball and baseball training facility in Belmont previously owned by Rianda.
“[She was sought] specifically because she is a big name, and a big draw,” “Rianda said. “So, that way, she can present well. … It’s something the youth of the community needs to see — a great role model. So, she’s a perfect person to reach out to.”
A native of Santa Cruz, Abbott was a three-time Central Coast Section champion with North Salinas, where she graduated in 2003 before going on to national fame as an All-American at University of Tennessee and a stalwart with Team USA.
“Everything Monica talks about is pitching, and then talks about her Olympic past, her professional past, probably her college path,” Rianda said. “So, she really gives a good presentation. She’ll do some autographs and some photos as well.”
Rianda said the event will be capped at 100 spectators. Approximately 80 spectators were registered as of Tuesday. The cost is $50 per person. Rianda said anyone interested in registering for the event should do so by Wednesday at Legendssoftballcamps.com.
“There should be some space,” Rianda said.
Long immersed in the Bay Area softball scene, Rianda stays busy by juggling a variety of athletics gigs. In addition to running the softball program at Carlmont for the past two years, he is director of the Nor Cal Blast travel softball club and has worked with Legends Softball for the past six months.
“[The clinic] has got nothing to do with club,” Rianda said. “It’s really for the youth. That’s where Carlmont is really getting behind it because it’s not costing Carlmont anything. Basically, we’re not looking at it as a fundraiser for either camp. It’s, we’re paying Monica with the registration fees and, other than that, it’s really to show the youth of the community the cream of the crop, the top level to aspire to.”
The primary age range for attendees is 8 to 12 years old, but Rianda said all ages are welcome. And as the promotional poster says — bring your glove, bat, and wear softball attire.
Players from the Carlmont program will be working the event as part of community service required by the school.
Rianda said the previous clinic featuring Abbott was quite a hit.
“It was fantastic,” Rianda said. “We were sold out previously in like two days.”
