The small schools of the Private School Athletic League are having a big impact on the College of San Mateo girls’ basketball team.
When current sophomore Emily Latu arrived on campus in 2017, CSM head coach Michelle Warner had never even heard of the high school she attended. That school is Pacific Bay Christian — formerly known as Alma Heights, the name when Latu was there — a small private school in Pacifica.
“Three years ago, Emily contacted me, I honestly hadn’t heard of Alma Heights,” Warner said. “So, I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, come out.’ … She’s just been one of our hardest workers since she’s been here.”
Latu is one of two CSM players out of the PSAL. Along with guard Coral Yu, a true freshman out of Summit Shasta — that’s in Daly City, a campus essentially on the same plot of land that used to house Serramonte High School — that led the Lady Bulldogs to get back on track Monday with a 79-54 win over Merritt to snap a four-game losing streak in Monday’s opener in the 19th annual Tom Martinez Women’s Basketball Invitational.
The sophomore center Latu was one of two CSM players to post a double-double, totaling 20 points and 12 rebounds. The other was freshman forward Courtney Townsend (Aragon) with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Yu was in the neighborhood of a double-double, totaling 13 points and seven rebounds.
As for the small-school factor, Warner said Pacific Bay Christian is now on her radar. And she’s always had a place in her heart for small schools, being as she played at one herself at Brethren Christian School, now in Huntington Beach, though it was located in Paramount when Warner was there.
“It’s definitely on my radar because I myself went to a really small school in Southern California … and my JC coach (Karen Wellivar at Cerritos College) found me there,” Warner said. “So, I would like to find diamonds in the rough like those two.”
The Lady Bulldogs have been super streaky this year. With a three-game winning streak to start the year, followed by losing streaks of three and four games, CSM is now 6-7 overall with two more games remaining in the Martinez Invitational.
The structure of the invitational was changed as a result of Merritt having to reschedule. Traditionally, it has always served as a tournament. This year, however, it is being conducted as a showcase, with a slate of games running Thursday through Saturday.
California Community College tournaments have seen a shakeup across the board, though. Prior to this year, a team could play as many as four games in a tournament, but it would only count as two games on a team’s overall record.
“Now it counts every game you play,” Warner said, though the number of games a team can schedule in a season has been raised from 24 to 28.
Latu’s road back
Latu was initially on track to play her sophomore season last year, but that changed nearly one year ago to the day when, on Dec. 21, 2018, she got injured in the opening seconds of a game against Hartnell. At 5-11, Latu was a natural candidate for the jump ball, but when she did so that night, she landed on the Hartnell’s player and hobbled off with a knee injury.
It was soon learned Latu suffered a torn ACL.
“So she’s never allowed to do jump balls anymore,” Warner said.
After missing the remainder of the 2018-19 season, Latu has returned to shore up the post with Townsend. As a redshirt sophomore, Latu ranks second on the team in scoring (13.2 ppg) and rebounding (8.4 rpg).
“She’s been going like gangbusters all year,” Warner said. “I’m just really proud of her, how much work she’s put in.”
It had to be Yu
Yu has been a swift addition to the CSM starting five, but her roles have been many. Primarily a wing, Yu got thrust into platooning at point guard after sophomore Ava Agustin missed four games.
“She’s been great,” Warner said. “Everyone thinks she’s a sophomore because as soon as we started spring workouts, she’s been here every day … and she just works, works, works every day she’s here.”
CSM continues play in the Martinez Invitational Thursday against Santa Monica at 7 p.m., and concludes Friday against Reedley at 7 p.m. The eight-team invitational runs through Saturday, with the final day’s start times at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.
