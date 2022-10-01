THURSDAY
Sequoia 20, Los Altos 14
The Ravens scored on the last play of the game to stun the Eagles in the PAL El Camino Division opener and stay undefeated on the season.
Luke Holmes’ pick-6 as time ran out in regulation time gave Sequoia (1-0 PAL El Camino, 5-0 overall). It was only possible after the Ravens used a goal-line stand on Los Altos’ previous drive, one that the Eagles fumbled away to the Ravens.
Los Altos (0-1, 1-4) got the ball back, but Holmes’ interception return sealed things for Sequoia.
Sequoia left tackle Tony Veimau gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead as he lined up as a slot back, took the handoff and swept right into the end zone from 5 yards out to cap a nine-play, 88-yard drive.
Los Altos scored the next two touchdowns, but Sequoia tied it just before halftime on a Logan Kern 3-yard run to make it 14-14 at halftime.
Ravens’ quarterback John Larios threw for 109 yards, while Anthony Colocho led the defense, finishing with 10 tackles.
Sequoia will be on the road at Cupertino next Friday.
Mills 14, Lynbrook 7
Mills won their second game in a row for the first time since the 2019 season as they stuffed Lynbrook in a PAL Lake Division game.
While the offense did enough to pull out the win, the defense for Mills (1-1 PAL Lake, 2-3 overall) dominated. Mills head coach said Lynbook scored one big pass play, but other than that, his defense held the San Jose squad to just two first downs.
The defense capped the win with an Antonio Sacco pick-6 from 30 yards out in the third quarter. That, coupled with a 2-point conversion on a Justin Kang quarterback sneak gave Mills a 14-0 lead.
Mills opened the scoring in the second quarter when Kang scrambled in from 4 yards out to cap a 10-play, 60-yard drive. Angelini said the call was a sneak, but Kang checked out of it. He took the snap, dropped back to pass, found nothing and ran his way into the end zone.
With the loss, Lynbrook drops to 0-2 in Lake play and 1-4 overall.
Monta Vista will travel to Millbrae next Friday for the Vikings’ homecoming game.
