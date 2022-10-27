WEDNESDAY
Football previews
PAL Bay
Menlo School (1-2, 4-4) at Burlingame (2-2, 4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday
The Knights were knocked off by Menlo-Atherton last week, 24-14. … The Panthers pulled out a 29-27 win over Half Moon Bay. … This is the first meeting between these teams since a 46-30 Burlingame victory in 2014. … Menlo has lost two in a row. … The Knights were held under 20 points for the fifth time this season. … Burlingame snapped a two-game losing streak last week. … Panthers quarterback Liam Friedman had his best game of the season. The senior completed 10-of-13 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball eight times for 50 yards and another score.
PAL Lake
Lynbrook (0-5, 1-7) at South City (4-1, 5-3), 7 p.m. Thursday
The Vikings were doubled up by Woodside last week, 28-14. … The Warriors slipped past Monta Vista, 22-14. … Lynbrook has lost seven in a row since opening the season with a 17-0 win over James Lick. … The Vikings are last in the Lake Division in points, scoring an average of 10 points per game this season. … South City has won three in a row and five of its last six. … The Warriors defense completely shutdown Monta Vista last week. Matadors running back Greyson Mobley was held to just 31 yards rushing. Overall, South City held Monta Vista to just 37 yards of offense.
TUESDAY
Volleyball
Mercy-Burlingame 3, Castilleja 2
The Crusaders rallied from a two-set deficit to beat the Gators in five, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-5.
Anna Snigorenko paced the offense for Mercy (6-4 WBAL Foothill, 19-9 overall), finishing with 19 kills. Julianna Mufarreh added a dozen kills for the Crusaders, while Ava Cacao had 11 in the win. Katie Callagy had five blocks to lead the Crusaders’ defensive effort.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Notre Dame-SJ 0
The Gators completed a perfect 10-0 run through WBAL Foothill Division play, beating the Regents 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.
Isabelle Marco led SHP with 14 kills, 12 assists and eight digs. Mia Radeff added six kills and 11 digs, while Ericka Maas dished out 18 assists.
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Menlo School 0
The Tigers swept the Knights to close out the regular season, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20.
Gia Rivera, a freshman, and junior Karly Bordin each had 12 kills to lead NDB (5-5 WBAL Foothill, 17-12 overall). Menlo (6-4, 14-15) got 11 kills from Brooke Dombkowski.
Aragon 3, Carlmont 1
The Dons clinched a share of the PAL Bay Division title with Burlingame following a 25-16, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18 victory over the Scot.
Aragon finished the regular season 12-2 in Bay play, while Carlmont finishes with a record of 4-10 in division play.
Burlingame 3, Half Moon Bay 0
The Panthers earned a piece of the Bay Division crown with Aragon after a 25-16, 25-18, 25-16 win over the Cougars.
Ella Duong had 12 kills for Burlingame (12-2 PAL Bay) .
Half Moon Bay finishes with a 3-11 record in the Bay Division.
Hillsdale 3, Sequoia 2
The Knights held off the Ravens, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to post a 29-27, 19-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-10.
Hillsdale finishes with a 10-4 mark in the PAL Bay, while Sequoia went 6-8.
In other action …
El Camino posted a 23-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-15 win over Mills. … Woodside swept Jefferson, 25-14, 25-18, 27-25. … Westmoor beat South City 25-11, 25-15, 25-10.
Girls’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton 5, Burlingame 2
The Bears completed a perfect 14-0 PAL Bay Division campaign with the win over the Panthers on the final day of the regular season.
M-A’s top three singles players — Ava Martin, Tess Ellingson and Eva Chow — all lost only one game in straight set wins.
Samantha Tom and Evelyn Du, Burlingame’s No. 2 doubles team, won 6-0, 6-1, while Malia Schmidt and Spencer Dobos, won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles for the Panthers.
Hillsdale 6, Half Moon Bay 1
Robyn Matsumoto, Gurikan Sohal, Chloe Goh and Brooke Vaysberg, the Knights’ singles players, all won in straight sets, combining to lose just 13 games over 48 games played.
The Cougar earned their win at No. 2 doubles, where Maya Anwar and Jessica Perez-Rubio posted a 4-6, 7-6, (10-4) win.
Aragon 4, Woodside 2
The Dons swept the four singles matches to beat the Wildcats. The No. 3 doubles match was suspended because of darkness.
The match of the day came at No. 4 singles, where Aragon’s Taylor Lee outlasted Woodside’s Tindra Eckstein in three sets, 6-1, 5-7, (10-2).
Woodside won both doubles matches completed, including a 6-3, 6-7, (10-8) victory by Annabelle Bechtel and Madeline Lee at No. 1 doubles.
Westmoor 4, Sequoia 3
The Rams stunned the Ocean Division champ Ravens, handing them their first league loss of the season and denying them an undefeated Ocean season.
Three of the matches went three sets, with Westmoor claiming all three wins. Clarise Wu won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-7, (12-10); Spencer Baioni won 4-6, 6-2, (10-5) at No. 3 singles, and the No. 3 doubles team of Keira Yun and Taylor Wong won 2-6, 7-5, (10-4).
In other action…
Carlmont swept past San Mateo 7-0. Chloe Khachadourian needed three sets to get past Katie Hong, 6-2, 5-7, (10-5). … Oceana got past Terra Nova, 4-3. … Capuchino outlasted El Camino, 4-3. … Sacred Heart Prep wrapped up third place in the WBAL Foothill Division after beating Castilleja 5-2. … Crystal Springs Uplands swept past Notre Dame-Belmont 7-0.
