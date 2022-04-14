TUESDAY
Softball
Carlmont 10, Woodside 4
The Scots moved into second place, one game behind Aragon, after topping the Wildcats.
Carlmont (4-1 PAL Bay, 8-7 overall), leading 2-0 after two innings, broke the game open with three in the fourth, two more in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Kylie Rouspil led the way offensively for the Scots, going 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Jasleen Singh drove in a pair for Carlmont, as well.
Woodside has now lost five in a row and in 0-5 in Bay Division play. The Wildcats are 5-9 overall.
Sequoia 8, San Mateo 0
The Ravens scored three runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back in the shut out of the Bearcats.
Ainsley Waddell went the distance in earning the win for Sequoia (3-2 PAL Bay, 10-4 overall), allowing just two hits and striking out eight.
The Ravens’ offense was led by Emerson Seevers, who went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Mackenzie Jackson added two RBIs for Sequoia as well.
San Mateo falls to 2-3 in league play and 5-7 overall.
Aragon 6, Capuchino 0
The Dons scored three runs in each of the first two innings to remain undefeated in Bay Division play.
Capuchino (3-2 PAL Bay, 11-5 overall) managed just four hits against Aragon (5-0, 9-3).
Baseball
San Mateo 4, Mills 1
Austin Lachapelle gave up one hit and an unearned run, striking out 12 as he worked into the sixth inning of the Bearcats’ win over the Vikings.
Victor Angulo got the final four outs to notch the save.
Ethan Nekota led the offense for San Mateo (3-2 PAL Ocean, 10-6 overall), collecting a pair of hits and two RBIs.
Mills falls to 1-4 in league play and 5-10 overall.
El Camino 5, Harker 0
Carlo Souza-DeLuca tossed a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Colts to the Ocean Division win over the Eagles.
Johnny Gonzalez, Ryan De Bono and Patrick Kerrisk each drove in a run for El Camino (3-2 PAL Ocean, 8-7 overall).
Harker falls to 1-4 in Ocean play and 3-11 overall.
Terra Nova 9, South City 3
The Tigers continue to lead the PAL Lake after beating the Warriors.
Terra Nova (7-0 PAL Lake, 8-3 overall) scored three runs in the bottom of the first, but South City (1-5, 2-10) responded with two runs in the top of the third. But a four-run fourth gave the Tigers control of the game.
Dylan Uter paced the offense for Terra Nova, with a triple and three RBIs. Caleb Catalano and Dominic Gordon each drove in a pair for the Tigers as well.
Giovanni Thompson earned the win with a complete game to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Priory 8, Jefferson 5
The Panthers scored eight runs on just four hits, capitalizing on five Grizzlies errors to take the PAL Lake Division victory.
Priory improves to 4-3 in Lake play and 5-3 overall, while Jefferson falls to 0-6 and 0-8.
Aragon 10, Wilcox 7
The Dons topped the Chargers in a non-league game.
Alan Tanielu cracked a pair of doubles and drove in three runs to lead the offense for Aragon (12-3 overall). Colin Trizuto added a pair of RBIs, while Ryan Fernandez 4 for 4 for the Dons.
Design Tech 15, North Valley Baptist 2
The Dragons jumped on the Bulldogs right away, scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the first in earning their first PSAL victory, a game that was called after 4 ½ innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Isaac Gradek, Eion Halili, both freshman, and junior Spencer Gradek all drove in two runs apiece for D Tech (1-6 PSAL, 3-8 overall).
North Valley Baptist drops to 0-5 in PSAL play.
Boys’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton 4, Carlmont 3
The Bears clinched another PAL Bay Division title and an automatic to the CCS tournament after holding off the Scots.
M-A (10-0 PAL Bay) won three of the four single matches and a win at No. 2 doubles by Ryley Ross and Ryan Stern gave the Bears the victory.
The match of the day came at No. 1 singles, where Carlmont’s Daniel Arakaki avenged a straight-set loss in the first meeting by beating Luke Jensen in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
Carlmont drops to 7-3 in Bay play.
Aragon 5, Hillsdale 2
The Dons pulled into a tie for second place with Carlmont after beating the Knights.
Carlmont still have two matches to make up, but the Dons and Scots are tied in the loss column with three losses each.
Aragon’s Alex Tu played his third straight, three-set match, but this time he fell to Hillsdale’s George Jiang, 6-2, 4-6, (11-9).
But wins from Naveen Schwarzkopf and Cooper Wong at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectivly, gave Aragon (9-3 PAL Bay) a split in the four doubles matches and then swept the three doubles matches.
Boys’ golf
Aragon 202, Hillsdale 242
On another blustery, cold afternoon, the Dons remained undefeated in PAL Bay play with the win over the Knights at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Sam Higaki earned low-round honors for Aragon for the third straight match, posting a 1-over 37. Lequan Wang was right behind with a 2-over 38, Isaiah Lott carded a 4-over 40, Alex Kao had a 43 and Ethan Martin a 44.
Hillsdale was led by Ethan McLean and Taiga Subimija, who both finished with 47s.
Monday, Aragon topped Carlmont 222-239 at Peninsula Golf & Country Club. Higaki led the way with a 1-over 37 in conditions that were even worse than Tuesday.
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo-Atherton 16, Burlingame 2
Malone Lohmann had a hand in eight goals — five goals, three assists — to help lead the Bears to the win over the Panthers.
Marcello Battista added three goals and three assists for M-A as well. Colin Kryger won a season-high 12 ground balls against the Panthers.
Next up for M-A is a showdown with Los Gatos April 21, which will decide the SCVAL championship.
Badminton
Blowouts rule the day
There wasn’t a lot of competition in PAL badminton Tuesday.
Aragon posted a rare shutout, beating Capuchino 30-0. Westmoor took only one win off of Mills in the Vikings’ 29-1 victory; Carlmont topped Burlingame 25-5, San Mateo bettered South City 23-7 and on Monday, Carlmont beat Westmoor 29-1.
College baseball
West Valley 4, Skyline 2
The Vikings remained in first place in the Coast North Conference with a win over the Trojans.
A three-run bottom of the seventh by West Valley (11-2 Coast North, 21-12 overall) broke a 1-all tie .
Jesse Pierce and Dominic Meza (Serra) each drove in a run for Skyline (9-4, 23-8). Conor Hourigan (Aragon) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits.
San Mateo 9, San Francisco 0
The Bulldogs had little trouble in beating the Rams.
Thomas Eisenstat and Kai Hori each drove in three runs to pace the offense for CSM (9-4 Coast North, 18-13-1overall).
Emilio Flores picked up gthe win, working seven innings of five-hit ball, with seven strikeouts.
San Francisco remains winless in conference play at 0-13 and is just 4-25 overall.
Chabot 15, Cañada 5
The Colts scored five runs on five hits, but the Gladiators pounded out 14 hits to score its 15 runs.
Chris Mattis drove in a pair of runs to lead Cañada (3-10 Coast North, 7-25 overall).
Chabot moved above the .500 mark in conference play, improving to 7-6 and 19-12 overall.
Women’s college tennis
Cañada advances in playoffs
The Colts moved into the Northern California regional final with a 5-2 win over College of the Sequoias in Visalia.
Cori Mehring won her No. 5 singles match 6-1, 6-3 to clinch the fifth, and final, team point.
Michaela Llewelyn (Burlingame) won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0 and Josie Thompson won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
The Colts also took two of the three doubles matches, with Zuzia Dziewieçka and Llewelyn winning 8-3 at No. 1 singles and Susan Kettering and Claudia Westrum winning 8-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Next up for the Colts is the Nor Cal final against Chabot-Hayward at 1 p.m. Saturday. The two teams split the two regular-season meetings.
