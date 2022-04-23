THURSDAY
Baseball
San Mateo 3, Half Moon Bay 1
The Bearcats (4-3 PAL Ocean, 11-7 overall) took a bite out of HMB’s first-place lead in the PAL Ocean Division race, rallying for two runs in the bottom of the fifth to win it. Junior second baseman Giancarlo Selvitella delivered the go-ahead two-run single, one of just five hits for San Mateo. Sophomore Aaron Wong paced the Bearcats with two hits and two runs scored. Victor Angulo earned the complete-game victory, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight. It was the first win of the year for the junior left-hander. The Cougars (6-2, 11-9) were paced by two hits from junior Trevor Coruccini.
HMB now leads in the PAL Ocean standings by one game, with three second-place teams — El Camino, Menlo School and Sacred Heart Prep — tied for second. San Mateo, having played one less game, trails the Cougars by 1 1/2 games.
El Camino 8, Woodside 7
El Camino sophomore closer Evan Viana entered with one out in the seventh to put the brakes on a Woodside comeback bid, as the Colts (5-3 PAL Ocean, 9-9 overall) held on for a one-run victory. The Wildcats (3-5, 9-9) rallied for three runs in their final at-bat, but Viana worked two-thirds of an inning to notch the first save of his varsity career. Brandon Lopez paced EC with two hits, including a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. The Wildcats totaled 14 hits, paced by Tanner Ellis and Ben Giovannetti with three apiece.
Menlo 8, Harker 1
Eric Young had three hits and Ryan Schnell totaled three RBIs as the Knights (5-3 PAL Ocean, 9-7-1 overall) banged out 10 hits to make quick work of Harker (1-7, 3-14). Left-hander Colin Dhaliwal worked six innings, racking up 15 strikeouts to earn his first win of the year. Sophomore Garrett Tran worked a scoreless seventh to close it out.
Sacred Heart Prep 8, Mills 5
SHP (5-3 PAL Ocean, 8-11 overall) rallied for eight runs in the second inning and the lead held up despite a late push by Mills (2-5, 7-11) in a critical PAL Ocean Division win for the Gators. Jack Halloran pitched through six walks to work 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. Junior Mason Chetcuti had two hits and an RBI for SHP. Mills totaled just four hits but capitalized on SHP’s seven walks and four errors to make it close, scoring a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Capuchino 8, Menlo-Atherton 4
The Mustangs (3-5 PAL Bay, 13-8 overall) broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth with a five-run inning to earn a much-needed win at Menlo-Atherton (3-5, 8-13). Cap was paced by three RBIs from Aidan Mendel and got two hits apiece from Nicolas Caruso and Ryan Lordier. Lordier had been mired in a 0-for-11 rut but hit 2-for-3 day re-upped his batting average to .458, now ranking third in the PAL Bay Division behind Carmont’s Tripp Garrish (.561) and Sequoia’s Dillon Goetz (.476).
With the win, Cap moves into a three-way tie for fifth place in the PAL Bay, trailing two third-place teams, Sequoia and Aragon, by two games in the loss column. The Mustangs have a pivotal two-game series with Aragon next week.
Westmoor 4, Jefferson 3
The Rams (5-4 PAL Lake, 8-9 overall) rallied for a run in the bottom of the seventh to earn a walk-off win over winless Jefferson (0-8-1, 0-11-1). Freshman reliever Mikaelo Osorio earned the win with one perfect inning in the seventh, improving his record to 3-1. Starting pitcher Danny Jang worked six innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while totaling a career-high 10 strikeouts. Yang added two hits with a triple and an RBI at the plate. Nicholas Au also had two hits and an RBI for Westmoor.
South City 10, Crystal Springs 5
Josh Lakshmanan totaled three hits as the Warriors (4-5 PAL Lake, 6-13 overall) rallied early to take down Crystal Springs. The Gryphons (3-5-1, 4-5-1) scored twice in the top of the first but South City responded with three in the bottom of the inning and added one in the second, four in the third and two more in the fifth. Lakshmanan, Leo Bergesen, Eric Camilo and Mason Quintinallia had two RBIs apiece for the Warriors. Starting pitcher Martin Chen continued to prove South City’s workhorse, working five innings to earn the win, improving to 2-2. The sophomore leads the team with 14 appearances and 55 1/3 innings pitched this season. Theo Ebersman led Crystal Springs with three hits and four RBIs.
Softball
Sequoia 3, Hillsdale 1
Talia Tokheim had a double and a home run to front a critical win for the Ravens, who moved past Hillsdale for second place in the PAL Bay Division standings by a half game. Tokheim was in on all three Sequoia runs, totaling an RBI and two runs scored. Ainsley Waddell added two hits with a run and an RBI, helping her own cause in the circle. The Bay Division’s most dominant arm matched her season-low with five strikeouts but was still effective to the tune of one run on four hits to earn the win. The junior left-hander is still running away with the Central Coast Section strikeout crown, leading the section with 154 Ks, according to MaxPreps.com.
Capuchino 5, Woodside 2
Nohemi Livingston allowed two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts in the circle and added a solo home run at the plate to move the Lady Mustangs (5-3, 13-6) into a tie for third place with Hillsdale in the PAL Bay Division standings. Avery Motroni, Madison Choi and Lolla Sierra added two hits apiece for Cap. Woodside (1-7, 6-11) was paced by senior Emma Kinder’s 2-for-3 day, with a double, a triple and an RBI. Lilliana Magana also had two hits for the Wildcats.
Boys’ lacrosse
Menlo 11, Stevenson 10, 3 OT
Freshman Ethan Friesel scored four times for Menlo, including the game-winner in triple-overtime on an unassisted goal. Bradford Tudor and Sam Scola added two goals apiece for the Knights. Brady Jung won 16 of 18 face-offs and Bax Barlow totaled 10 saves in the goal.
Sacred Heart Prep 20, St. Francis 5
Three different Gators scored four goals apiece as SHP tallied 15 scores in the first half to cruise past St. Francis. Kai Lockton totaled four goals and three assists; Max Sloat four goals and two assists; and Ian Dykes four goals. Eric Bollar and Jack Garlinghouse added three goals apiece. James Dakin won 16 of 20 face-offs.
Los Gatos 8, Menlo-Atherton 7, 2 OT
The Wildcats beat the Bears in double overtime in a showdown for first place in the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League.
Los Gatos remains unbeaten in SCVAL play at 8-0. M-A (7-2) is two games back with three league games left to play.
Boys’ tennis
Menlo School 7, Crystal Springs 0
With the sweep of the Gryphons, the Knights captured their 25th straight league championship and the 32nd in program history, overall.
