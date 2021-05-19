To hear Sequoia sophomore Ainsley Waddell tell it, Monday’s performance was just a day in the life.
Sequoia’s softball team enjoyed a portending 13-1 non-league win over Cupertino, and the day belonged to Waddell. At the plate, the sophomore went 3 for 5 with two home runs and seven RBIs. She also dazzled in the circle, keeping Cupertino — hitting .353 as a team on the season — in check to the tune of one run on six hits.
“Probably just like a normal game,” Waddell said of her pitching performance. “I try not to think about it too much and take it one batter at a time.”
Sequoia head coach Michelle Sarrail offered a different take. Waddell had something of an obstacle to overcome in Cupertino freshman Faith Martinez, a .308 hitter who also happens to serve as Waddell’s catcher during their travel softball season with the Cal Nuggets.
While Martinez has caught Waddell consistently for the past three years, the two had never faced one another in a competitive game. So, Waddell had to develop a new strategy heading into the matchup, according to Sarrail.
“For her to really strategize with us and her catcher … to see how we were going up against Cupertino, I’m really proud of her,” Sarrail said. “She was dealing. All her pitches were working. It was great.”
Waddell is one of the centerpiece players for a Sequoia team that is showing it belongs in the top tier of the Peninsula Athletic League. Junior Talia Tokheim — who added a home run against Cupertino, her ninth of the season — and sophomore Mackenzie Jackson figure to spend next season continuing to put Sequoia on the map.
“We even saw some early success last year,” Sarrail said. “We knew what was coming. … Last year when we just started to get a read on it, we took down Carlmont and [St. Ignatius] and Mills, it was just like: Bam! Bam! Bam! If we’re able to take these people out with freshmen, just imagine the potential.”
Currently playing in the PAL Ocean Division, the Ravens haven’t lost a game in league play since 2019. Granted, they only played one Ocean Division game last year prior to the cancelation of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Had the season been played as normal, however, Sequoia would most certainly be in the upper PAL Bay Division this season, Sarrail said.
“Oh, a hundred percent,” Sarrail said. “We feel very strongly we would have went undefeated in Ocean last year and made a strong case for ourselves to move up into Bay.”
Sequoia has done well to stay sharp this season. The Ravens have outscored Ocean Division opponents 84-11 this year, including a 21-0 victory over Jefferson last Tuesday in which Tokheim — the PAL leader in RBIs, and second in the Central Coast Section — totaled three home runs and 10 RBIs.
“That is challenging to continue to keep that intensity up but also be respectful,” Sarrail said.
The Ravens were ready for a talented Cupertino squad though. Waddell’s home runs were both no-doubters and were her first homers since opening day of 2020 when she went deep in her first varsity game.
“We were pretty excited because Talia hit a home run too,” Waddell said. “So, it felt like we were having a good day offensively.”
Sarrail said Waddell has been showcasing her power in practice but it hadn’t been translating into games — until Monday.
“For her to see that breakthrough in a game situation, not just in practice, it was really special,” Sarrail said. “She was walking on cloud nine.”
As it stands now, the Ravens will have to settle for defeating Cupertino as the closest they will come to a CCS postseason-type matchup. The Sequoia Union High School District has already announced it will send none of its athletic teams to the CCS playoffs.
The Sequoia softball team would be game for the district revisiting the decision.
“If we do get the opportunity to be considered for CCS, I would really like to play,” Waddell said. “I think it would be a really exciting opportunity for our team seeing as we missed out on last year, and I think it would be really exciting for our seniors.”
