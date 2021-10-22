WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 19, St. Ignatius 5
The Knights scored four goals in three of the four periods as they beat the Wildcats to wrap up second place in the WCAL.
Menlo goaltender Cormac Mulloy was a force on both defense and offense. He made eight saves while also assisting on five goals.
Ethan Babel paced the offense for Menlo (6-1, 14-9), scoring five goals. Tommy Kiesling added four goals, Greg Hilderbrand had four, while Jackson Kay, Michael Fang and Jack Murad all tallied twice.
Sacred Heart Prep 16, Valley Christian 8
The Gators finished off another undefeated WCAL championship with the win over the Warriors.
SHP (7-0, 20-2) scored six goals in the first period to take control of the match.
Will Swart led the way offensively, scoring three times as nine Gators found the back of the net. Gavin West finished with three assists for SHP.
In other action …
Woodside (6-2) got past Aragon, 11-7 (6-3). … Carlmont (2-6) downed Mills (1-7), 13-8. … M-A (9-0) buried Burlingame (2-8), 22-6.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 14, Valley Christian 2
The Gators shut out the Warriors in three of the four quarters on their way to an the WCAL championship.
Brienz Lang and Ashley Penner led the way offensively for SHP (6-0, 19-1), scoring four goals apiece.
The Gators rotated four different goalies into the game, with each playing a quarter. Lang, Ella Woodhead and starter Paedrin Gillett all had two saves.
Woodside 5, Aragon 2
With the win, the Wildcats all but assured themselves third place in the Bay Division and a spot in the PAL’s CCS play-in game against the Ocean Division champion.
Aragon (5-4) would have to sweep three games next week — including a pair of games against M-A next week to even have a chance to catch Woodside.
Arianna Gerola had a strong all-around performance for Woodside (8-3), coming up with nine steals while also scoring once and assisting on two other goals.
In other action …
Sequoia (2-9) slip past Carlmont (1-11), 9-8.
