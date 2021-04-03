Boxing
Pacifica teen to fight for national title
Pacifica’s Dominick Reed will fight for a USA Boxing national championship Saturday in Shreveport, Louisiana at the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships.
The organization is still calling it the 2020 tournament because it was postponed due to the pandemic.
Reed, a junior at Terra Nova High School and ranked No. 3 in the 10-boxer bracket, advanced to the finals of the Youth Male 152-pound weight class after upsetting No. 2 Antwoine Dorm Jr. in the semifinals Friday. Dorm is a local legend from York, Pennsylvania and has won 10 national titles. Reed opened the tournament with a win over Texas’ Jose Ortiz in the quarterfinals.
Reed will face No. 1 ranked Quincey Williams from Maryland at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Boys’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 20, Valley Christian 7
The Gators put together another dominant effort in a rout of the Warriors in a non-league match Thursday.
Isaac Rotenberg broke loose for SHP, scoring a game-high 5 goals. Gavin West netted 4 goals for the Gators, while Michael Heller had a hat trick. SHP goaltender Griff Price finished with 9 saves in about 15 minutes of work.
