WEDNESDAY
Boys' golf
PAL championship/CCS qualifier
McGovern claims individual title; Burlingame joins regular-season champ as CCS reps
Burlingame's Wyatt McGovern capped his PAL career by winning the PAL individual championship over two days at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Thirty-six players made the start in Monday's round, with the top-22 making the cut for the second round.
McGovern, the top-ranked golfer in the PAL going into the round, shot a 3-under 69 for a three-shot lead over Aragon's Leo Wang. McGovern followed that with a 5-over 77 for a two-day total of plus-2 146.
Wang also shot a 5-over 77 in the second round to join McGovern as the only two golfers to break 150. Sam Higaki, also of Aragon, finished third with rounds of 73 and 80 for a 153.
McGovern wasn't the only Burlingame golfer to have a good day as the Panthers scored three of the top five finishes to capture the team playoff title and join Aragon, the league's automatic bid, at the CCS qualifer June 1 at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey. Both Andre Valldejuli and Charlie Galanter played identical rounds, both shooting 82-83 to finish at 165.
Five other golfer qualified as individuals to CCS. Half Moon Bay's Pablo Jaramillo and Sean Pyle carded scores of 166 and 177, respectively; Carlmont's Kyle Lam shot 82-86 for a 168 and he will be joined by teammate Prithvi Dixit, who went 87-90-177. The final PAL qualifier to CCS was Oscar Morganstern of San Mateo, who finished 87-97-184.
WBAL championships/CCS qualifier
Harker and Menlo School claimed the WBAL two team spots in the CCS tournament, and they will be joined by Crystal Springs Uplands' KC Mungali and Sacred Heart Prep's Thomas Molumphy. Both qualified as individuals at the WBAL tournament at Bay View Golf Club in Milpitas.
Harker's Freddy Hoch held off Menlo's Jeremy Yun to claim the individual WBAL title. Hoch shot a 1-under 71 to beat Yun by a stroke.
Crystal Springs Uplands' KC Mungali finished third, carding a 3-over 75. Molumphy and Pinewood's Tylor Chou both finished with 77s.
Boys' CCS soccer
No. 7 Sacred Heart Prep 4, No. 6 Monta Vista 0
Luke Maxwell and Chase Dolinko each had a goal and assist to help lead the Gators into the CCS Division II finals with the win over the Matadors.
Maxwell converted a Dolinko pass into a 1-0 lead in the first half. The two then reversed roles for a 2-0 lead. Zach Freire made it 3-0 in the second half and Matt Kirkham buried a free kick to round out the scoring for SHP.
The Gators (9-3) will play at No. 4 Evergreen Valley (8-4-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Evergreen Valley knocked off top-seeded Branham 2-0 to secure its spots in the championship game.
Girls' CCS soccer
No. 1 Menlo School 1, No. 4 Branham 0
Carolina Espinosa's goal 15 minutes into the second half sent the top-seeded Knights into Saturday's CCS Division I championship game.
Menlo goalkeeper Samantha Sellers earned the shutout, the sixth clean sheet for the Knights this season.
Menlo (9-0-1) will host No. 3 Soquel (12-1-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Soquel knocked off No. 7 Sacred Heart Prep, 4-1.
Girls' CCS tennis
No. 1 Menlo School 5, No. 4 Evergreen Valley 2
The Knights advanced to the CCS championship match after dispatching the Cougars.
A sweep of the doubles matches carried Menlo, which will face No. 6 Harker (10-0) – the team that ended the Knights' 24-season league winning streak in March. The match is a 4 p.m. start at Menlo Friday.
Senior Lindsey Ball and Bryn Brady, C.C. Golub and Natalie Westermann, and senior Penelope Anderson and Alex Viret all won their doubles matches in straight sets.
Senior Addie Alhstrom won in straight sets at No. 1 singles and Charlotte Yao rounded out the scoring with a win at No. 4 singles for Menlo (10-1).
