Baseball
Hillsdale 7, San Mateo 6, 9 innings
The Knights walked off with the non-league win Tuesday, scoring once in the bottom of the ninth.
Hillsdale forced extra innings by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 6. San Mateo scored two runs in each the second and third innings for a 4-0, but Hillsdale came back with a 3-run fourth to get back in the game. The Bearcats extended their lead with single runs in the fifth and seventh innings for a 6-3 advantage before the Knights rally.
Jack Gispan, Luke Barrientos and Aaron Wong all had two hits for San Mateo, while Chad Hawkins homered to left for the Bearcats.
Boys’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 8, Campolindo-Moraga 7 OT
Michael Heller drew a penalty and Gavin West converted to give the Gators a sudden-death victory over the East Bay power Cougars in a non-league match Tuesday.
Campo jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period, but SHP rallied in the second with three goals to tie the match at 3 at halftime. Both teams scored three goals in the second half to send the game into overtime. Jake Tsotadze gave the Gators a 7-6 lead with a goal in the first half of overtime, but the Cougars tied in the second half of overtime, sending the match to sudden death.
Heller, West and Will Swart all scored twice for SHP. Gators goaltender Griff Price finished with 12 saves.
Boys’ tennis
Carlmont 4, Aragon 3
Aragon’s Nicky Dobbs beat Carlmont’s Iman Shafaie at No. 1 singles, but the Scots rallied for the win in the PAL Bay Division opener for both teams Tuesday.
Dobbs dropped the first set 4-6, but rallied to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Aragon won three of the four singles matches, but Carlmont swept the three doubles matches to pull out the victory. Rohan Matena and Jayden Chow clinched the victory for the Scots’ with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles over David Harris and Andrew Cheng.
Carlmont’s Vikram Kacholiya and Andrew Cruz won at No. 1 doubles 7-6 (4), 6-1 at No. 1 doubles and Aran O’Sullivan and Conrad Hsu posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles. The Scots’ singles win came at No. 2, where Daniel Arakaki won 6-3, 6-1.
Aragon’s other wins came from Jack Murphy at No. 3 singles, 6-3, 6-3; Jason Hauk won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 singles for the Dons.
