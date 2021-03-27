Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 20, Mitty 6
The Knights rebounded from their loss to Sacred Heart Prep Wednesday with a strong performance against the Monarchs Thursday.
Connor MacMitchell was nearly unstoppable for Menlo, scoring seven times. Greg Hilderbrand added five goals for the Knights, while Jack Murad and Tommy Kiesling each scored twice.
Menlo goaltender Zayd Mahmoud finished with 15 saves.
Girls’ golf
Mercy-Burlingame 256, Notre Dame-SJ 321
Brooke Barron shot a 3-over 39 at Crystal Springs Golf Course to lead the Crusaders to a win over the Regents Thursday.
Anais Ko carded a 46 for Mercy, while Jaylyn Remolona fired a 51.
ND-SJ was paced by Anaya Thapar, who finished with a 56.
Girls’ tennis
Castilleja 4, Sacred Heart Prep 3
Sara Quinlin and Lillian Lynch had little trouble in their singles matches for SHP, but Castilleja took two of the three doubles matches to notch the victory Thursday.
Lynch was dominant at No. 3 singles, winning her match at love. Quinlin was nearly as efficient, winning 6-2, 6-1.
Maggie Kloninger-Stever and Clementine DeVaux picked up SHP’s doubles victory, winning 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
SHP’s Alyssa Turrene dropped a heartbreaker at No. 4 singles, falling in a third-set super-tiebreaker, 2-6, 6-4,(12-10).
