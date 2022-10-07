FRIDAY
WCAL
Serra (2-0 WCAL, 5-0 overall) vs. Bellarmine (2-0, 3-2) at SJCC, 7 p.m.
The Padres pounded Mitty last week, 35-7. … The Bells barely got past Riordan, 3-0. … Serra beat Bellarmine 41-7 in 2021. … Serra put up more than 400 yards of offense last week: 209 passing, 200 rushing. … The Padres averaged more than 7 yards a carry against Mitty. … Serra’s defense has given up 7 points through two WCAL games and is allowing an average of just 15 points per game. … Bellarmine’s Ben Pfaff is a dual threat. He leads the Bells with just under 500 yards rushing and is third on the team in receiving.
PAL BAY
Menlo-Atherton (0-1, 2-3) at Burlingame (1-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.
The Bears are coming off a bitter 22-21 loss to Half Moon Bay. … The Panthers punked Aragon in the final seconds, 14-10. … M-A beat Burlingame 34-8 last year. … M-A has lost two games in a row by a combined 2 points. … Bears running back Sherrod Smith has really found his stride the last few weeks. He rushed for a career-high 159 yards on 18 carries and scored twice against HMB — including an 81-yard bolt. … Burlingame’s run game has been stuffed the last two weeks, failing to break 100 yards as a team. The Panthers had 76 yards against the Dons. … The Panthers held Aragon to just 189 yards of offense.
PAL OCEAN
Terra Nova (1-0, 4-1) at Carlmont (0-1, 3-2), 7 p.m.
The Tigers took down Hillsdale last week, 27-14. … The Scots succumbed to Capuchino, 27-25. … Terra Nova pulled out a 21-19 win over Carlmont in 2021. … Terra Nova is grinding up teams on the ground this season. The Tigers rushed for 272 yards against Hillsdale, the fourth time they’ve gone over 200 yards. … In their four wins, the Tigers defense is allowing an average of 14 points a game. … Carlmont was held to a season-low 134 yards rushing last week. … Scots quarterback Jack Weissinger is completing 61% of his passes, averaging 154 yards per game. He’s thrown six touchdowns against just one interception.
Hillsdale (0-1, 2-3) at San Mateo (1-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.
The Knights were unseated by Terra Nova 27-14 last week. … The Bearcats buried Jefferson, 41-18. … These teams last met in 2019, a 20-10 San Mateo victory. … Hillsdale has lost two straight. … The Knights threw for a season-low 115 yards last week. … San Mateo has won two in a row. … The Bearcats did not have a yard receiving — because they didn’t throw the ball once. All 488 yards of offense came on the ground. Daniel Feletoa accounted for 287 of them on 22 carries… San Mateo averaged 11.3 yards a carry last week.
Jefferson (0-1, 1-4) at Capuchino (1-0, 3-2), 7 p.m.
The Grizzlies were gouged by San Mateo last week, 41-18. … The Mustangs bucked Carlmont, 27-25. … Capuchino held on for a 41-38 win over Jefferson last season. … Jefferson has lost three straight. … In their four losses, the Grizzlies are averaging less than 20 points scored. … The Jefferson defense gave up 40 points or more for the second time this season. … Cap has won two in a row. … The Mustangs are scoring an average of 24 points per game.
PAL EL CAMINO
Sequoia (1-0, 5-0) at Cupertino (0-1, 2-3), 7 p.m.
The Ravens held off Los Altos 21-14 last week. … The Pioneers were pummelled by Santa Clara, 43-0. … Sequoia is one of three teams in the expanded PAL that is still undefeated, along with Half Moon Bay (Bay Division) and Wilcox (De Anza Division). … The Ravens defense is allowing just over 11 points per game and no team has scored more than 15. … Sequoia forced four Los Altos turnovers — two fumbles and two INTs. … Cupertino has lost two in a row and has been shutout in both. … The Pioneers had just 114 yards of offense last week. They are averaging just 174 per game this season.
PAL LAKE
Monta Vista (1-2, 2-3) at Mills (2-1, 2-3), 7 p.m.
The Matadors managed a 42-35 win over Saratoga last week. … The Vikings held on for a 14-7 win over Lynbrook. … Monta Vista pulled out a 26-21 win over Mills in 2021. … Monta Vista snapped a three-game losing streak with last week’s win. … The Matadors had season highs in running and throwing. They threw for 113 yards and rushed for 369. … Monta Vista goes as RB/QB Greyson Mobley goes. He accounted for 168 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns. … Mills has won two in a row. … The 7 points allowed was a season-best for the Vikings’ defense. … Mills QB Justin Kang accounted for 130 yards of total offense. … Kai Hernandez rushed for a season-high 76 yards last week for the Vikings.
SATURDAY
PAL BAY
Half Moon Bay (1-0, 5-0) at Sacred Heart Prep (0-0, 4-1), 2 p.m.
The Cougars claimed a 22-21 win over M-A last week. … The Gators are coming off a bye. They escaped with a 10-7 win over Los Gatos two weeks ago. … Half Moon Bay beat SHP in a shootout in 2021, 47-39. … HMB’s 190 yards rushing last week was a season low. … The Cougars defense limited M-A to just 262 yards of offense. … The SHP defense is allowing less than 10 points per game this season. The Gators have allowed just 20 points over their last three games combined. … SHP LB Shay O’Kelly is averaging 10 tackles per game and of his 50 tackles, 10 are for a loss. … The Gators offense averages more than 300 yards of offense per game, including 200 on the ground.
Aragon (0-1, 3-2) at Menlo School (0-0, 3-2), 2 p.m.
The Dons were dealt a heartbreaking 14-10 loss to Burlingame last week. … The Knights went on the road and were beaten by Amador Valley-Pleasanton, 14-6. … Menlo mauled Aragon 48-7 last year when both teams were in the Ocean Division. … The Aragon defense gave up just 211 yards of offense last week, 84 of which came on the final drive. … The Dons offense gained less than 200 against Burlingame. … Menlo is averaging 23 points per game. … The Knights defense is allowing just 13 points per game. … Ty Richardson is doing a little bit of everything for Menlo. He is averaging 106 all-purpose yards per game, which includes rushing, receiving, and punt and kickoff return yards.
