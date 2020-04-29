Just because a player doesn’t get his name called during the NFL draft, it doesn’t mean the dream of playing professional football ends.
Because almost immediately following the draft, which concluded last Saturday, NFL teams quickly snatch up the remaining talent, signing hundreds of undrafted players to free-agent contracts.
A pair of local products — Anthony Gordon out of Terra Nova (2015) and former Serra product Easop Winston Jr. (2014) — were among those to sign deals following the draft. Gordon has reportedly signed with the Seattle Seahawks, while Winston Jr. inked with the Los Angeles Rams.
“To be paid to play football in the NFL … a lot of amazing things need to take place,” said Serra head coach Patrick Walsh, who was Winston Jr.’s high school coach. “It’s a combination of many things, not just opportunity. It’s also (about) God-given talent and luck.”
Gordon, listed at 6-3 210 pounds, was a known quantity coming out of Terra Nova’s prolific spread offense. In two seasons under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Tim Adams, Gordon lit up the Peninsula Athletic League. In 2013 and 2014, Gordon threw for 8,305 yards and 81 touchdowns.
His senior season, Gordon was spectacular, averaging 376 yards passing per game as he racked up 4,899 yards with 49 touchdowns and capped his Terra Nova career with a Central Coast Section Division IV championship following a 43-23 win over Monte Vista Christian.
“How many other (CCS) quarterbacks have thrown for (nearly) 5,000 yards?” said Adams. “One. He’s the CCS record holder.”
So it was a big surprise that Gordon did not receive more interest from four-year colleges. Adams said the one negative he kept hearing was Gordon did not have much experience playing under center, having played in the shotgun formation during high school.
“I talked to a number of Division I college coaches. They all liked him, but no one was willing to take a chance,” Adams said.
With no real interest from four-year schools, Gordon went to community college route to be begin his collegiate career, spending one season at City College of San Francisco. In 13 games during the 2015 season, Gordon passed for 3,864 yards, completing 65% of his passing and tossing 37 touchdowns.
The Rams won the state title and a mythical national championship that year.
That drew the attention of then-Washington State head coach Mike Leach, who is known for his productive passing attack. But Gordon spent his first two season in Pullman waiting. He redshirted in 2016 with the Cougars and did not get in a game during the 2017 season. In 2018, he made a couple token appearances backing up Gardner Minshew, who moved into the starting lineup for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
Gordon is the third Washington State quarterback in three years to sign a contract with a NFL team. Luke Falk was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 2018.
In 2019, Gordon finally got his chance to show what he can do and he made the most of it. In 13 games, which included a 351-yard, 3-touchdown performance in a 31-21 loss to Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl, Gordon amassed 5,579 yards passing, completing 71% of his passes (493 for 689), with 48 touchdowns against 16 interceptions.
With his two years of varsity play at Terra Nova, plus his college numbers, Gordon has thrown for 17,715 yards, completing 69% of his passes, with 166 touchdowns.
“Anthony’s arm has been live since he was 10 years old. … The guy is just a winner. He’s won everywhere he’s been,” Adams said. “Anthony has always not been given the credit he deserves. But the numbers speak for themselves.”
Winston Jr. can thank Gordon for helping him sign a deal with the Los Angeles Rams. The two hooked up at CCSF and again at Washington State.
During their one year together at City College, Winston Jr. caught 62 balls for 986 yards and 12 touchdowns and finished his CCSF career with 134 catches for 2,157 yards and 24 touchdowns. He translated that into a transfer to Washington State and was reunited with Gordon. After Winston Jr. sat his redshirt year of 2017, he had 52 catches for 654 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2018. This past season, with Gordon under center, Winston Jr. finished with 85 catches for 970 yards and 11 scores.
“Some of the best hands I’ve ever seen,” Walsh said. “He has very soft, big hands. Anything thrown in his vicinity is caught.”
His college production was a far cry from what he accomplished during his time at Serra. Winston Jr. was used mostly as a punt returner during his junior year in 2012. But then again, Serra was averaging more 320 yards rushing per game that season.
“We weren’t throwing the ball back then,” Walsh said.
The Serra offense was revamped for the 2013 season and Winston Jr. was second on the team in receptions with 27 for 382 yards, averaging 14 yards per catch. The Padres would go on to finish as co-champions with Mitty in the West Catholic Athletic League before going on to capture the CCS Open Division title with a 21-7 win over the Monarchs.
“2013 was when we started throwing the ball,” Walsh said. “[Winston Jr.] had a huge impact on that team.”
