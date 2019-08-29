Head coach: Josh Bowie, 2nd season
2018 record: 1-4 Bay, 3-6 overall, no CCS
2019 season opener: Fremont-Oakland at Menlo School, 2 p.m. Saturday
Key returners: Jaden Richardson (sr., WR/DB); Samson Axe (sr., RB/DB); James Marren (sr., OL); Alex Herrod (sr., OL); Kevin Alarcon (sr., QB); Adam Kasser (sr., OL/LB); Justin Sellers (sr., QB); Jackson Randall (sr., WR/DL).
Key newcomers: Chris d’Alencon (jr., WR/DB); Ronier Barbiera (jr. OL/LB); Miles Hester (WR/DL).
Outlook: Josh Bowie, Menlo’s second-year head coach, expects the Knights to take a step forward in 2019.
“Any time you get into Year 2, it’s always a little different,” Bowie said. “This year, I know how everything works around here. Year 1 is always tough.”
One of the biggest differences is the number of players who came out this season. Bowie said last year there were 48 players in the entire program at the start of last season. By the end of 2018, the varsity squad was down to about 15 players after injuries took their toll. This year, Bowie said there are 80 players in the program, including 30 on the varsity roster.
“Last year, being really low on numbers was the problem,” Bowie said. “In the offseason, we really pushed to grow numbers.”
The best numbers for the Knights, however, is the number of returning players. The offensive line should be a strength with seniors James Marren and Alex Herrod returning after starting all last season as juniors. They will be joined by Adam Kasser, another senior who saw plenty of spot duty in 2018.
Menlo will be losing a starting defensive end — but gaining a new quarterback. Justin Sellers — 6-3, 210 — started a D-end in 2018, but took over the quarterbacking chores midway through the season when Kevin Alarcon broke his collarbone in two places. The duo combined for 1,260 yards with 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
“We have a nice 1-2 punch at quarterback,” Bowie said. “They both bring that gunslinger attitude. We believe in iron sharpening iron. We don’t lose with either of these guys.”
Senior wide receiver Jaden Richardson, who was an all-league selection in the Bay Division last season, should take some of the pressure off whoever is playing quarterback. As will senior running back Samson Axe, who led the team in rushing in 2018.
Axe proved to versatile last season. Not only did he rush for a team-high 797 yards with eight touchdowns, he was also second on the team in receptions with 24 and another four TDs through the air.
“He’s been in the weight room and working hard. He’s bigger and faster and has more knowledge,” Bowie said.
Overall, Bowie expects his team to come together much quicker this season and be ready to compete for an Ocean Division title.
“As you come in as a new coach, you can come in and completely revamp (the team) or you just slowly build,” Bowie said. “ You might see things Menlo has done for the last 15 years and stuff you’ve never seen before (from the Knights).”
