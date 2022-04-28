How much money is enough? At what point does a person say they have enough? Based on people like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Tesla’s Elon Musk, there is apparently never enough money to be had.
You can put professional golfer Phil Mickelson in that group as well, as one of golf’s most likable players — outside the ropes — Mickelson is doing his best to ruin an image he has careful crafted for the last 25 years by cozying up to the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, which is fronted by former world No. 1 Greg Norman.
Monday, Mickelson announced he has registered for three upcoming tournaments — the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. The third? The inaugural LIV tournament in London in June. Mickelson’s statement about his upcoming schedule, which was released by his agent, does not say he will actually play in these tournaments. Just that he has registered for them.
Mickelson hasn’t played since, ironically, the Saudi International in February (which is part of the Asian Tour). A few weeks later, an excerpt from a new unauthorized biography coming out about the golfer suggested that Mickelson knew he was working with bad actors in the Saudi investors, but felt it was worth it to squeeze more money out of the PGA Tour.
The Saudis have been accused of “sportswashing,” using major sporting events as a diversion from their human rights’ record. The Saudis have developed this golf tour as a way to lure some of professional golf’s best players to staggering riches the Saudi-backed tour is allegedly offering.
The rumors of this new tour have been swirling for the better part of a year and Norman said the tour is ready to announce up to 100 players from various tours from around the world who have applied to play in the Saudi series. So far, there has been one verified golfer who has said he would join: journeyman Robert Garrigus. Many other players, including some big names, have been linked to the Saudi tour, but nearly all of them have publicly thrown their support behind the PGA Tour.
I guess we’ll find out soon if that was lip service or not.
While Mickelson has an adoring fan base, his fellow golfers believe he is not the affable guy he projects to the general public. So much so that other pros don’t call him by his nickname “Lefty,” but the more derisive acronym FIGJAM: which stands for, “F— I’m Good, Just Ask Me.”
For the longest time, Mickelson was the best player to never win a major and is now a six-time major champion, just last year becoming the oldest player to win the PGA Championship. Despite all the goodwill he had built up with fans, Mickelson is willing to throw it all away to chase more money. He has, allegedly, been offered $30 million just to play in the LIV series, on top of any prize money he would win.We should have guessed it would be Mickelson who would be lured by big money. This is a guy who allegedly had (has?) gambling issues, as well as being on the wrong end of an insider-trading scandal that cost him money.
The PGA Tour, of which Mickelson is a member, said Tour members would be banned from playing any more PGA Tour events if they played on a rival tour. Many believe that Mickelson, with his riches, will be the guinea pig who will challenge the PGA Tour in court over that decree. Because this is a man who will stop at nothing to add another dollar to his pocket. Even if it means trampling his own legacy to do so.
I guess Mickelson is no different than any other professional athlete, who would willingly go to a bad team or situation if the money was right. But Mickelson is already making a luxurious living. Why ruin your reputation to live even more extravagantly?
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
