For the first time in Mercy-Burlingame volleyball history, the Crusaders will play for a Northern California championship.
No. 3-seed Mercy (26-9) swept through the CIF State Volleyball Championships Division III Nor Cal regional semifinals Saturday night, triumphing 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 on their home court at Serra High School over No. 15 Pleasant Valley-Chico.
It was the first time the Crusaders played on their home court since their regular-season Senior Night, a four-set loss Oct. 18 to Sacred Heart Prep. Since then, Mercy has won nine straight, including eight in a row at a combination of road and neutral sites, along with a makeshift host venue at College of San Mateo through their first two Nor Cal victories.
“We’re comfortable when we’re at home,” Mercy-Burlingame head coach Ray Sum said. “I think the comfort level for the players made it a whole lot easier.”
It made it easier for Mercy’s fanbase, as well. Crusaders fans have already proven they travel well. The team’s Nov. 5 appearance in the Central Coast Section Division IV championship finals saw the teal-and-blue take over Palo Alto High School’s gymnasium in a three-set title sweep that was as dominant a fan showing as it was a volleyball performance.
Mercy’s homecoming Saturday required some patience from the cheering section, however. Pleasant Valley (21-17) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in Game 1, throwing its blocking at the left-side attacks of senior outside hitter Anna Snigorenko, before Mercy recalibrated through the middle and off the opposite pin.
“Adjusting to see what they were going to do,” Sum said. “Primarily if they were going to go with a single block or a double block. It kind of surprised me they only went with a single block in the middle and from the right side.”
Snigorenko still recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs, both team-highs. But it was senior middle hitter Katie Callagy that sparked the offense in the opening set. Callagy totaled six match digs and enjoyed a typically strong night on defense with a match-high five blocks. All were recorded as solo blocks.
Senior libero Raquel Calderon led the service barrage with a season-high six aces. The 5-foot standout was in the zone, including two aces that caught the tape of the net and fell to Pleasant Valley’s side of the floor.
Both games 1 and 2 were back-and-forth battles late in the sets. Pleasant Valley setter Grace Ferro gave the Crusaders some trouble in Game 2. The junior moved into the front row and turned to the sneak attack. In addition to 27 assists, Ferro totaled four kills. Senior outside hitter Alli Mimbs led all attackers with 11 kills and swung at a .391 clip.
But Game 3 was a runaway win for Mercy.
“We kind of knew they were breaking apart,” Sum said. “Their coach was being a little heated … and you could kind of see the fear in their eyes where they were wondering if they were going to be able to take a set at all. So, I think at that point, we were able to take advantage of it.”
Mercy now returns to the road. The Crusaders will travel to San Anselmo for Tuesday’s Nor Cal championship match to take on No. 1 Archie Williams. The Peregrine Falcons advanced to the Nor Cal finals Saturday night with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-15 win at home over No. 4 Menlo-Atherton.
Last season, after earning its first-ever Nor Cal victory in the CIF Division IV opener, Mercy traveled 222 miles to Cottonwood to take a four-set defeat at the hands of West Valley.
“It’s never good when you have to travel that far and then come back with some kind of quiet time,” Sum said.
This postseason, the Crusaders’ road trip will be much shorter — a mere 35 miles north to San Anselmo. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. The winner advances to the Division III state championship match Saturday at Santiago Canyon College in Orange to face the winner between Southern California regional finalists Buckley-Sherman Oaks and Helix-La Mesa.
