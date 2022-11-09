It was like the musings of a mad inventor the way head coach Ray Sum drew up his innovative defense on a white board for his Mercy-Burlingame volleyball team at the beginning of the season.
The blocking game has been the Crusaders’ bread and butter since Sum took over the program last year. But that wasn’t enough for the innovative coach, who added tactical layers of defenders to complement the likes of the Fab Four — Katie Callagy, Cece Murray, Juliana Mufarreh and Mia Ferdinand — blocking up front.
“He showed us, day one, how we’re going to put it in play, this defense,” Callagy said. “And I think we’ve continued and done better with it throughout the season. … We had a lot of confusion in our little huddle (at first). But once you play, and you kind of see it and envision it, it’s a lot easier to understand.”
Mercy has demonstrated throughout the postseason it has all but perfected Sum’s innovative defensive concepts. After capturing the first Central Coast Section championship in program history over the weekend, the Crusaders continued their showcase of dynamic D in Tuesday’s CIF State Volleyball Championships Division III tournament, sweeping past visiting Foothill-Palo Cedro 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 at the College of San Mateo.
The No. 3-seed Crusaders (25-9) totaled just four blocks — a low number for a team that entered play averaging 5.4 blocks per match — but the back-row defense of senior libero Raquel Calderon, and six-rotation outside hitters Ava Cacao and Anna Snigorenko was dialed up to 10.
No. 14 Foothill (30-9) featured some length on the outside, especially from first-team all-Eastern Athletic League junior Grace McQuoid — who scored a match-high 20 kills — but Mercy kept the rest of the Cougars in check, led by Calderon’s 19 digs.
“I think they played really well, and they seemed to be prepared,” Callagy said. “But at practice we also prepared for it. We prepared for the two ways they were going to play — either they were going to hit into the block, and we’d be there, or we’d have a strong defense behind us.”
Mercy countered with its own terminating force in Snigorenko, who rode the left side in a dominant Game 1 win, then went rogue playing off both pins to put on a show in Game 2.
Snigorenko responded to a 14-14 tie in the second set by sparking a 6-0 Mercy run with three straight scores — a roll shot off the left side; followed by a crisp cross shot into the midcourt; then a solo block. The senior went on to record a double-double with 13 kills and 14 digs.
But it was Mercy’s middle hitters who set the tone in Game 1. Callagy made her presence felt from the service line, firing three match aces, all in the opening set. The senior gladly left the front row in the hands of Ferdinand, as the 6-1 sophomore punished two early overpasses, smacking them both down en route to totaling five kills and one block in the match.
“It definitely helps,” Callagy said of Ferdinand’s big swings. “It also brings up the energy I think because her balls go straight down, right back at the other team. So, momentum is completely shifted when Mia in on the floor.”
Foothill turned up the pressure in Game 3 though. Eighth-year head coach Pablo Iana had his Cougars well prepared for the vaunted Mercy blocking game, scouting film extensively with his players in the two days leading up to Tuesday’s Nor Cal opener. But when the Crusaders’ acrobatic back-row defense proved up to the tips and fades of Foothill’s attackers, the Cougars responded by turning the final set into a scrappy, sparring spectacle of two top-notch defenses.
“We play all-out,” Iana said. “They give their bodies for each other going for every single ball.”
Spurred by Foothill’s lively defense by McQuoid and senior first-team all-EAL senior Kylee Wilson, Game 3 saw eight different lead changes. The Cougars led as late as 17-16, with several yawps of celebration from Wilson along the way. But Callagy responded by tooling the block off the right side to tie it at 17; Snigorenko produced her only kill of the set to put Mercy ahead; and Cacao faded the block off the right side to build a 19-17 lead.
The Cougars bounced back to tie it 19-19 on a left-side blast by McQuoid. But on the ensuing rally, the fiery Wilson sent a shot attempt sailing long, and walking away with her head in her hands. Mercy would lead the rest of the way.
“The real key to this game was really just keeping them out of system,” Sum said. “We kept them out of system with serves. If we did everything we could, then they wouldn’t have a chance to make that big hit.”
Mercy now advances to Round II of the Nor Cal Division III tournament. The Crusaders will host No. 11 Kingsburg Thursday night at CSM.
In other Division III action, No. 4 Menlo-Atherton (20-16) battled for a five-set win 20-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18, 15-10 over No. 13 Summit Shasta (30-9).
Division II
No. 3 Aragon (25-9) swept 25-23, 25-23, 25-12 at home past No. 14 Clovis (18-18) in Tuesday’s Nor Cal opener. The two teams were deadlocked 20-20 in Game 1 when the Dons surged through the middle on back-to-back kills from senior Grace Nai, who finished with nine kills and three blocks.
Jessica Castroviejo paced Aragon with 14 kills, Jordan Lee added 11 kills and five blocks, and sophomore Sophie Rubinstein recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs. Junior libero Kat Suayan totaled 10 digs, and junior setter Hunter Kwan had 23 assists.
The Dons will now host No. 6 Del Oro in Round II, Thursday night at 6 p.m.
Elsewhere, No. 4 Tamalpais (29-9) eliminated defending Division I Nor Cal champion Hillsdale (23-13), the No. 13 seed, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19.
Division I
No. 16 Burlingame (26-8) drew the bottom seed in Division I, and summarily lost on the road, falling 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 at No. 1 Whitney-Rocklin (31-3).
WEDNESDAY
Open Division
No. 5 Sacred Heart Prep (24-5) at No. 4 San Ramon Valley-Danville (27-7), 6 p.m.
Editor’s note: The CIF State Volleyball Championships consist of seven tournaments: the Open Division, divisions 1-5, and North Regional Division VI. San Mateo County had seven teams qualify. All earned draws in the top four divisions.
In divisions 1-5, Northern California Regional matches are hosted by higher-seeded teams, unless noted. Round I of single elimination play opened Tuesday; and Round II quarterfinal play is Thursday. Open Division matches are hosted by higher-seeded teams. Round I quarterfinal play opens Wednesday.
All Nor Cal Regional semifinals are Saturday; and Nor Cal Regional Finals are next Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The State Championship finals will be held Nov. 18-19 at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.
