PALO ALTO — In reaching the Central Coast Section volleyball finals for the first time in program history last season, Mercy-Burlingame got a taste of the championship stage but came up short.
So, entering the 2022 with six core seniors on roster, the Crusaders, from day one, were a team on a mission.
“We’re all seniors, most of us, so we’re all thinking it’s our last year and we’re going to dominate the court,” Mercy senior Raquel Calderon said. “And every practice, we’re really putting in the work, and we’re working as a team to overcome last year’s troubles.”
Mission accomplished.
In returning to the Division IV finals, No. 5-seed Mercy (23-9) staked its claim to the CCS championship in dominant fashion Saturday at Palo Alto High School. The Crusaders swept past No. 2 Harbor (28-7) for a 25-18, 25-20, 25-14 victory, earning the first CCS title in their program’s history.
Outside hitter Anna Snigorenko led way, totaling a match-high 17 kills while hitting at a .357 clip. The senior got stronger as night flew by, totaling eight kills in the finale third set, before sophomore Mia Ferdinand finished off the victory in style by timing an overpass to rifle a straight-down kill and set off the celebration.
“We came really close last year but we fell short,” Snigorenko said. “So, to come back again and to win it all just means so much. I’m really happy. I’m just so proud of all of us.”
On the road to the title, Mercy played four matches, all on the road, and knocked off three higher seeds — including No. 4 Notre Dame-Belmont in the quarterfinals, and No. 1 Carmel in the semis.
“At the beginning, I thought we were improperly seeded,” Mercy head coach Ray Sum said. “Coming into it, it was going to happen the way it was going to happen. Taking out No. 1 Carmel, and then coming here and taking out No. 2 Harbor — I saw a little bit early that it was a little lopsided, but we’ll take it as we go. It’s the first in history for us, so we’ll take it.”
While the depth of blocking has been the hallmark of Mercy’s success in recent years, perhaps no player better personifies the success of the upstart Crusaders more than Calderon. The smooth but acrobatic libero is a key cog in the Mercy volleyball machine, defending any seams in the block so when opponents do occasionally find a way around the fab four — Ferdinand, Katie Callagy, Cece Murray and Juliana Mufarreh — Calderon defuses them, and demoralizes attackers in the process.
Yet, just like the small school that is Mercy-Burlingame, Calderon is a lifer on the volleyball court despite standing just 5-feet tall.
“I’m really short and I had to practice on my defense, so I just kept playing and getting reps,” said Calderon, who added there’s nothing to it but to do it.
“A lot of confidence and believing in yourself,” Calderon said. “Just putting in the work.”
Calderon totaled 10 digs, while sophomore Ava Cacao had a team-high 11.
But it was indeed the blocking game that set the tone. Mercy totaled nine match blocks, including five in Game 1. Snigorenko got in on the block party, scoring two roofs in the opening set; Ferdinand scored two of her match-high three blocks in the set; and Callagy shared the match-high with three blocks, including the put-back to close out Game 1.
“Coming into it, we knew that they had really good hitters,” Snigorenko said. “So, we knew that we needed to put a block up. So, we just made sure to capitalize on that. And we came out and showed out.”
Harbor’s best chance to get back into the match came early in Game 2. Senior outside hitter Isla Johnson scored a team-high 12 kills, including five kills and two blocks in the second set. Her cross shot off the left side put the Pirates up 10-9, but it was the last time they’d lead in the match. Snigorenko fired back with varied kills, staking Mercy to a 14-12 lead. Callagy followed with a service ace, Mufarreh got in on the blocking game, and the Crusaders were off and running.
Game 3 was a runaway train, with Mercy marching toward destiny riding the all-around dominance of Snigorenko.
“Her development, and the way she just loves the game and puts her heart into it, she can pretty much do anything,” Sum said. “Back in third grade, I think I even had her setting. So, she can even do that if needed.”
The championship sweep caps a perfect run through the CCS Division IV bracket for the Crusaders, who were a perfect 12 for 12 in set play.
“We do affirmations every time before,” Calderon said, “and we’re like: ‘Three sets! We’re going to sweep as a team! And we’re going to kill it!’”
