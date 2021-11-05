For the first time in its program’s history, Mercy-Burlingame is heading to the Central Coast Section volleyball finals.
The No. 6-seed Crusaders (14-12) celebrated a shift in the power dynamic of the West Bay Athletic League, defeating their WBAL Foothill Division rival and sister school Notre Dame-Belmont in straight sets 25-11, 25-23, 25-21 in the CCS Division IV semifinals Thursday night at Moore Pavilion.
Junior outside hitter Anna Snigorenko finished off the historic victory with a kill out of the back row for her match-high 14th kill to knock out No. 2 NDB.
“Honestly, it was such a hard game, the other team just played so well, I really wanted to get the game over with,” Snigorenko said. “We lost the last 2 points, so it was really stressful. So, I just did my best, I swung at the ball and luckily got the kill.”
It didn’t seem a hard game at first for the Crusaders as they distributed the ball to an array of attackers in the opening set. Mercy recorded 17 kills as a team in Game 1, with Snigorenko totaling six, Julianna Mufarrah scoring five, and Katie Callagy and Emma Landaverde-Tucker totaling three apiece.
It was the all-around team effort first-year head coach Ray Sum has watched develop throughout the season. Sum said he has had his hands full this season as he also runs the junior-varsity and freshman teams at Mercy.
“My focus toward the end was the varsity and they really came through,” Sum said. “We had to opportunity to go with every girl in every position, and really it was all about the girls. They did it on their own.”
NDB (16-11) kept it close early in the opening. But 8-6 was as close as the Tigers would get as Mercy responded with a 14-2 run. Callagy produced back-to-back blocks during the run, both inspiring the “Roof!” chorus from her teammates by putting away NDB over-passes.
The Tigers totaled just seven team kills in the opening set. But a change at the libero position helped stabilize NDB’s passing game in the second set. Head coach Jen Agresti turned to her daughter, freshman Adrianna Agresti, to help the Tigers fight back into it in Game 2.
NDB dueled late into the second set and even took the lead 22-21 on one of senior Alexis Curry’s team-high nine kills. But Mercy responded with a right-side hammer from Snigorenko to tie it, followed by a kill from Mufarreh to take a 23-22 lead. The Crusaders finished on a 4-1 run, with Mufarreh closing it out with a blast off the left side.
“In the second and third set, they were tipping a lot,” Mercy libero Raquel Calderon said. “They were trying to win, so we were like, we have to win — we want to win more. So, we were going for everything, really putting our hearts into it.”
Game 3 was neck-and-neck through the middle game as well. But with game tied 18-18, two consecutive NDB hitting errors sparked a 6-0 run for the Crusaders to force match point. Snigorenko then staved off an NDB mini-run with the finisher from the back row.
“We just really wanted to get to the finals and we knew Notre Dame was a tough team,” Snigorenko said. “They’re our rivals so we wanted to bring it out all on the court. So, we just finished it off in three sets.”
Snigorenko was a welcome addition to the lineup when she joined the team three weeks into the season. The junior had been sidelined for four months due to an injury she sustained in her club season with the SF Tremors. Her return coincided with an injury to junior outside hitter Connie Rutherford, who has yet to return to action.
“It was kind of like an offset,” Sum said.
Mercy now advances to the CCS Division IV finals to be held at Palo Alto High School, Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Crusaders will face the winner of Thursday’s semifinal matchup between No. 1 Soquel and No. 4 Harbor. Results were not available at press time.
Division I
No. 7 Menlo-Atherton (17-17) defeated No. 3 Los Altos (23-14) 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20. Will face No. 4 Monta Vista (13-11) in title game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Gunn High School. The Matadors upset top-seeded Mountain View
Division II
No. 1 Valley Christian (14-12) defeated No. 4 Aragon (15-16) 25-22, 21-25, 25-10, 22-25, 19-17
Division III
No. 1 Burlingame (23-6) defeated No. 4 Half Moon Bay (24-6) 25-14, 25-16, 25-16. Will face No. 3 Sacred Heart Cathedral (20-14) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Palo Alto High School
Division V
No. 2 Summit Shasta (27-3) defeated No. 3 Notre Dame-Salinas (13-3) 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22. Will face top-seeded Castilleja (26-4) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Palo Alto High School.
