he last time Ava Martin and Victoria Gittoes squared off in girls’ tennis action was in last year’s Peninsula Athletic League championship tournament semifinals.
This season, so much has changed. And it isn’t just that the PAL is playing an abbreviated eight-game schedule with no league standings, or there will be no postseason of any kind. Martin, a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton, has taken over the team’s No. 1 single ranking fulltime. And Gittoes, a junior at Carlmont, is hardly playing at full strength, spraining her left knee twice in recent months, having appeared in just three matches this season.
What hasn’t changed is M-A’s (6-0) dominance on the PAL tennis circuit. Martin took down Gittoes in straight sets 6-1, 6-0, and M-A cruised to a 7-4 win Tuesday at Carlmont (4-2). If there were PAL standings, the victory would have clinched M-A the title. The Bears entered the year having won six previous PAL Bay Division titles.
“We always get up for Carlmont,” M-A head coach Tom Sorenson said. “Carlmont is kind of a rival. And whether or not we count championships … we do count victories against our rivals.”
Tuesday’s match had a unique structure. Instead of the conventional format of seven individual matches, the two teams agreed to employ the 11-match format usually seen in early-season, non-league dual matches. Sorenson said this was the first time M-A ever played and 11-match format against another PAL squad.
“Everything is rather unofficial this year,” Sorenson said, “and there is no league champion and no CCS competition. So, what we’re trying to do is give every girl a chance to play a match.”
In an ordinary season, PAL teams play upwards of 22 matches. This season, with just eight matches on Carlmont’s slate, the team has had trouble getting all its players on the court. This was the reason for expanding the second match with M-A to 11 individual matches.
“Some of these kids have never played anything,” Carlmont head coach Margaret Goldsmith said. “So, this is nice.”
A Feb. 25 match-up between the two teams saw M-A coast to a 6-1 win. This time around, M-A won the primary seven matches by the same margin. Of the four doubles matches added to the docket, Carlmont won three.
At No. 2 singles, M-A’s Charlie Smith defeated Nakhila Raman via tiebreaker 6-1, 5-7, 10-1; at No. 2 singles, M-A’s Emma Williams defeated Mallika Agrawal 6-0, 6-1; at No. 4 singles, M-A’s Lila Motamei defeated Saya Desphande 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, M-A’s Mara Williams and Franny Lucas defeated Naya Salah and Simone Beilin 6-4, 6-3; at No. 2 doubles, M-A’s Meena Alvi and Siena Aylaian defeated Bella Reeves and Mira Bhatt 6-3, 6-1; at No. 3 doubles, Carlmont’s Lisa Borchelt and Brooke Franaszek defeated Amiela Kratzer and Riley Goldman 7-5, 6-2; at No. 4 doubles, Carlmont’s Desphande and Paolina Seifert defeated Christine Herbst and Johanna Gulliksson 6-3, 6-3; at No. 5 doubles, M-A’s Brianna Luna and Sophia Cadoret defeated Keye Arora and Angali Metha via tiebreaker 6-1, 1-6, 10-3; at No. 6 doubles, Carlmont’s Jenica Su and Ujala Chauhan defeated Jasemine Hou and Sydney Chung 7-5, 6-2; and at No. 7 doubles, Carlmont’s Inaaya Omer and Delfina Bianchi defeated Amelie Chwu and Natalie Tantisira 6-1, 7-5.
Martin’s blazing serve
Martin is the latest in a long line of outstanding M-A No. 1s. Last season, she was the first freshman to play as M-A’s top seed since Lanie Van Linge in 2014.
“We’ve had several,” Sorenson said. “We have been blessed with some phenomenal freshman girls who have played at No. 1 over the years.”
Martin’s serve is slender, long and whip strong, and produced four aces Tuesday.
“I would say my serve is a pretty big weapon,” Martin said. “I would say it’s a strong part of my game.”
But Giottes was far from 100%. Last October, prior to the season, she suffered a sprain of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, sidelining her for two months. Then, two weeks ago, she sprained her medial collateral ligament in the same left knee.
“I was feeling pretty good at the start of the season,” Giottes said. “Unfortunately, two weeks ago, I sprained my knee again. … I didn’t know if I was going to be able to play again this year.”
Giottes had her range limited Tuesday, but still gutted out the match. She showed her gumption in the first set by ranging the back line to return a long volley with a reaching backhand, then immediately spun around with a reverse 360 in anticipation of a volley to the other side of the court. But Martin was keen to return it to the same spot Giottes had just vacated, making it impossible for her to pivot yet again, giving Martin one of many shrewd points.
“I tried to get to as many as I could today,” Giottes said. “I had to let a few go for precautionary reasons. But I think I did the best I could. I definitely have done better in the past.”
Martin received a ringing endorsement from Sorenson, who said his No. 1 has all the makings of a college prospect.
“She’s only a sophomore and she definitely is the model of someone who wants to play Division I tennis,” Sorenson said. “And she’s on the path to achieve that goal.”
Bathroom drama
On the No. 2 doubles court, M-A’s Alvi and Aylaian experienced a different kind of hindrance.
The duo called a recess after the opening two sets of the first match to take a bathroom break. After they returned, they still couldn’t get in a rhythm on the court. Then, after a 6-3 win in the first set, Alvi and Ayaian had to take a second bathroom break. It turned out they weren’t able to find the bathroom the first time and felt inclined to get back to the court in timely fashion instead of going on an adventure.
“Mentally, yes, it didn’t help me,” Alvi said. “Physically, no, it was a good match.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.