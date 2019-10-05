San Mateo head coach Jeff Scheller was named the Central Coast Section Fall Sports Honor Coach for football in this his 13th year coaching the Bearcats.
“It was a surprise,” Scheller said. “It was an honor because you have someone from the school nominated, our other colleagues vote, other piers in the sport vote. So, it’s pretty humbling because I’ve been doing it for a long time. So, it’s nice to be recognized.”
The other San Mateo County coach honored was Crystal Springs Uplands cross-country coach Albert Caruana.
