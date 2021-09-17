THURSDAY
Boys’ water polo
Woodside 16, Carlmont 3
The Wildcats took control from the outset, getting four goals from Andrew Mills.
Volleyball
Menlo 3, Mercy-Burlingame 0
Menlo got 15 kills from sophomore Cleo Hardin to roll to a 25-7, 25-23, 25-8 win. Hanna Hoffman added 27 assists, 16 digs and eight kills for Menlo.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ cross country
Woodside wins first PAL meet of the season
The Wildcats had three runner finish in the top-10 as they won the first PAL meet of the season on the 2.33-mile course at Half Moon Bay.
Mills finished second in the teams standings with Menlo-Atherton finishing third.
Carlmont’s Aidan Dimick won the race in a time of 12:02, just holding off Woodside’s Ethan Brooks, who finished two seconds back. Brooks was followed by teammates Maximilian Hohendorf (12:31) and Nayan Smuek (12:36).
Ethan Bae (Sequoia, 12:38), Aidan Doherty (M-A, 12:59), Andrew Taylor (Hillsdale, 13:00), Lokesh Kumar (Mills, 13:00) and Jason Habash (Mills, 13:02) rounded out the top-10.
Girls’ cross country
M-A dominates PAL girls’ race
The Bears had six runners finish in the top-10 as they won the first PAL meet of season.
Aragon finished second and Carlmont came in third in the team competition.
Woodside’s Elle Marsyla covered the 2.33-mile Half Moon Bay course in a time 14:25 to win the race comfortably. But after Marsyla, it was six straight M-A finishers: sophomores Annie Pflaum (14:41), Tatum Olesen (14:42), Sofia Melani (15:02), followed by senior Katriona Briggs (15:06), junior Katie Lorenz (15:17) and freshman Minna Krastev (15:20).
The rest of the top-10: Aragon’s Caitlin Clark finished in eighth with a time of 15:26, Katie Peacock (Carlmont, 15:37) was ninth and Deia Kerseg of Half Moon Bay was 10th with a time of 15:39.
Girls’ water polo
SHP 16, Menlo School 6
The Gators took control with a six-goal first period and cruised to the win over the rival Knights.
Brienz Lang, Natalie Szczerba, Megan Newby and Ella Woodhead led the way offensively for SHP. All three scored three goals, with Szczerba adding three assists as well.
Malia Chavinson led the Menlo offense, scoring twice. Scarlett Gamble, Alina Hernendez, Erica Fenyo and Bruce Fleri all scored once for the Knights.
San Mateo 8, Half Moon Bay 7
With the game tied at 7, Bearcats goalie Avery Jensen goalie took a shot from midpool that found the back of the net with three seconds left to play to give San Mateo the wild win.
San Mateo (2-1 PAL Ocean) trailed 7-4 going into the fourth period before outscoring Half Moon Bay (1-1) 4-0 over the final seven minutes.
Peyton Jensen and Jordan Galea each scored twice for San Mateo. Lydia Finn, Isabella Choi and Terri Ziv rounded out the scoring for the Bearcats.
Hillsdale 12, Terra Nova 11
Sophia Byrne scored four goals for the Tigers, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights nipped Terra Nova.
Mercy-Burlingame 17, Mills 7
Summer McGuire scored six goals and Claudia Lespade finished with nine saves to lead the Crusaders over the Vikings.
Boys’ water polo
Terra Nova 14, Hillsdale 9
The Tigers improved to 2-0 while handing the Knights their first Ocean Division loss.
Don Potter was unstoppable for Terra Nova, scoring eight goals. Jan Keaney added five goals for the Tigers.
In other action …
Sequoia (2-1) beat Priory (0-3) 9-2.
Girls’ golf
Menlo-Atherton 257, Mills 319
Nathalie Benrey shot a 5-over 41 to lead the Bears to the PAL Bay Division win over the Vikings at Green Hills Country Club.
Katie Spivakovsky carded a 44 for M-A, Charlotte Dunn finished with a 54, Angelina Heller a 57 and Jiwon Bae a 61.
Menlo 7, Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Knights cruised to the sweep of the rival Gators in a WBAL meeting.
Menlo dropped only 11 games over 14 sets. Charlotte Yao won her No. 4 singles match at love.
