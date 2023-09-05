Cole Harrison, Serra football. What a performance by the senior tight end Saturday at Freitas Field. While the defense earned the headlines in the Padres’ 28-0 shutout of De La Salle, Serra’s offense showcased a steady aerial attack, with senior quarterback Maealiuaki Smith reverting to fine form after an off game in Week 1 against Folsom. Smith was 18-of-26 passing for 232 yards, while connecting with Harrison on a 4-yard pop pass to get the Padres on the board. The score capped a monster first half for Harrison, in which he had six catches. The 6-5 tight end went on to total seven catches for a career-high 113 yards.

Ashlyn Johnson, Hillsdale girls’ golf. The junior standout made program history in Hillsdale’s season opener last Monday at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club. Johnson led the Lady Knights to a 254-288, medaling with a 2-under 35 to set a new school record. She totaled four birdies on the back nine in San Mateo, and nearly hit a fifth birdie on 9, only to overshoot the cup with an ambitious shot and three-putt for bogey. Still, the 2-under round was the best in Hillsdale girls’ golf history, topping the 1-under she shot last year as a sophomore.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription