Cole Harrison, Serra football. What a performance by the senior tight end Saturday at Freitas Field. While the defense earned the headlines in the Padres’ 28-0 shutout of De La Salle, Serra’s offense showcased a steady aerial attack, with senior quarterback Maealiuaki Smith reverting to fine form after an off game in Week 1 against Folsom. Smith was 18-of-26 passing for 232 yards, while connecting with Harrison on a 4-yard pop pass to get the Padres on the board. The score capped a monster first half for Harrison, in which he had six catches. The 6-5 tight end went on to total seven catches for a career-high 113 yards.
Ashlyn Johnson, Hillsdale girls’ golf. The junior standout made program history in Hillsdale’s season opener last Monday at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club. Johnson led the Lady Knights to a 254-288, medaling with a 2-under 35 to set a new school record. She totaled four birdies on the back nine in San Mateo, and nearly hit a fifth birdie on 9, only to overshoot the cup with an ambitious shot and three-putt for bogey. Still, the 2-under round was the best in Hillsdale girls’ golf history, topping the 1-under she shot last year as a sophomore.
Josiah Yeager, Hillsdale boys’ water polo. The Knights overcame a 1-point halftime deficit to edge past Clayton Valley Charter for a 15-14 victory, their first of the season. Yeager took the team on his shoulders, contributing to 13 of Hillsdale’s 15 points, totaling nine goals and four assists, while senior Mathew Love added three goals and sophomore Isaiah Yeager scored twice and added two assists.
Karly Bordin, Notre Dame-Belmont volleyball. The Battle of Belmont is a staple of the early local volleyball schedule. NDB won its fifth straight in the annual crosstown showdown with Carlmont, sweeping 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 behind an efficient double-double from Bordin. The senior outside hitter went for 12 kills and 12 digs, while adding four aces. The Tigers were nails from the service line, totaling 17 team aces, paced by senior Jessica Ai’s six in 23 service attempts.
Devin Hyde, Menlo-Atherton football. The junior linebacker was a wrecking ball in the Bears’ first victory of the season. The game-winning score in Friday’s 20-14 win over Elk Grove was set up by one of the turnovers Hyde was in on, which number three in total. He had one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles, the last of which set up a go-ahead scoring drive that capped a comeback rally after M-A had trailed the entire game.
Cleo Hardin, Menlo School volleyball. Cleo Hardin is back folks. Exhibit “B” — after her Honor Roll appearance last week for a double-double in Menlo’s season opener against Aragon — her breakout performance last Thursday in the Lady Knights’ four-set win over 2022 Nor Cal Division II runner-up University-San Francisco. Hardin missed a double-double by one dig, but dominated at the net, hitting at a remarkable .549 clip while scoring a career-high 36 kills.
Anthony Noto, Sacred Heart Prep football. The Gators earned their first win of the season with a 42-23 win at home Saturday over Sacred Heart Cathedral. Noto was a force both sides of the ball. On offense, he rushed 14 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard first-quarter run. On defense, the middle linebacker broke through for two sacks, doubling his career total.
AJ McDonald, Sequoia boys’ water polo. The freshman has quickly proven one thing four games into his varsity career — as he goes, so go the Ravens. With Sequoia off to a 2-2 start, McDonald has totaled 16 goals in four games. Both those wins came Saturday in the Mountain View Tournament, with McDonald scoring five goals against Santa Clara and a career-high seven more against Mountain View.
Mateo Corona, Terra Nova football. The 2022 PAL Ocean Division Utility Player of the Year, and a first-team All-PAL Ocean running back, Corona is off to another fast start. The senior led Terra Nova to a 21-6 win Friday night over Lincoln-SF, rushing 17 times for 166 yards, including an explosive 51-yard scoring bolt in the second quarter.
Aria Sokol, Menlo-Atherton volleyball. The Bears battled through extra points in the fourth set to wrap up a 25-23, 15-25, 25-15, 29-27 win over crosstown Menlo School last Tuesday. Sokol, a middle blocker, did a little bit of everything, except from the service line, where she did a lot of bit. The senior totaled eight kills, four blocks, and even executed five digs. And from the service line, she was a game-changer, scoring five aces while scoring 14 service points in 22 attempts.
Malia Smith, Terra Nova girls’ water polo. The Tigers got in the win column in last Wednesday’s 15-10 non-league win over Aragon. Five different players scored multiple goals, with the senior Smith leading the way with five. Seniors Jordan Arnaudo and Sonny Guilbadoulline added three goals apiece, while seniors Sasha Ebinger and Sierra Chapline scored two each.
Evan Usher, Woodside football. The Wildcats rushed for 407 yards in 39-30 win over Overfelt, and Usher was the driving force. The junior running back went surging past 2,000 career rushing yards in his young career, taking 26 of Woodside’s 43 carries for a career-high 271 yards and three touchdowns. With 11 career varsity games now under his belt, Usher had rushed for 100-plus yards 10 times, and for over 200 yards six times. He now owns 2,210 career rushing yards in those 11 games.
