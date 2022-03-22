Julia Soderbury, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ track and field. The distance runner set a pair of personal records at the Dublin Distance Fiesta. She ran the 1,600 in a time of 5:03.97 and in the 3,200 posted a time of 11:06.72.
Liv DiNardo and Megan Grant, Aragon softball. Grant’s back! One of the best softball duos the PAL has ever seen returned to full force in a 14-4 win over San Benito. Grant missed the first six games of the season, but returned to slugging form in fine fashion, going 4 for 4 with a home run. DiNardo was virtually unstoppable herself. Earlier in the week in Aragon’s 4-0 win over Gilroy, the Mustangs wanted nothing to do with DiNardo, walking her four times. She showed why against San Benito as the lefty slugger went 3 for 4 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored. For the season, DiNardo is batting .765, with 23 RBIs, six doubles and four RBIs while scoring 10 times through six games.
Landon Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. The freshman participated in the New Balance Indoor Nationals at The Armory in New York and had a strong showing in the 1,500 and the mile races. Racing in the freshman division, Pretre finished second in the mile, posting a personal record of 4:20.12. In the 1,500, he finished third with a PR of 4:02.71.
Ashton Moniz-Witten and Pat Mori, Aragon baseball. The junior Moniz-Witten was on top of his game in a 3-2 win over crosstown rival San Mateo. The right-handed starter threw just 78 pitches in notching a complete game, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out nine. Mori backed that up by fronting Saturday’s 5-0 shutout of Mills, throwing six scoreless frames while striking out seven.
Alyssa Draheim, Mills girls’ track. The sophomore had never run four races in a varsity track meet but rose to the occasion in the Vikings’ 69-57 win over Carlmont in the opening dual meet on the PAL Bay Division schedule. Draheim took first place in the 200-meter dash with a time 28.08 seconds; the 400 in 1 minute, 3.39 seconds; as the lead leg of the 4x400 relay team, with Mills winning in 4:40.47; and in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches.
Dedon Prince, Half Moon Bay boys’ swimming. Both the Cougars and El Camino headed into last Friday’s dual meet with unbeaten records in the PAL Ocean Division. And both are still unbeaten as the two teams ended the boys’ meet in a tie. But the tie felt like a victory for Half Moon Bay, as the team closed the day with back-to-back wins in the 100 breaststroke and the 4x100 freestyle relay. Prince set the tone with a dynamic performance in the 100 breast, winning with a time of 1:07.97, out-touching El Camino by 15 one-hundredths of a second in what HMB coach Melina Gold termed “an amazing race.” Then, the HMB foursome of , Brennen Higaki, Jacob Goldstein, Jacob Wyman, Bobby Simmons finished with a win in the 4x100 free relay.
Tyler Wong, Sacred Heart Prep baseball. The junior had a big hand in leading the Gators to the season sweep of Woodside in the PAL Ocean Division's opening week. In two wins, 8-6 and 8-7, Wong went a combined 6 for 7, with five runs scored, two RBIs, two stolen bases, a double and his fourth home run of the season.
Brooke Deppiesse, St. Francis softball. The Redwood City native heated up last week as the Lancers pushed their current winning streak to 30 games. After doubling in St. Francis’ 13-1 win at Carlmont, Deppiesse paced the lineup with three hits in an 8-0 win over San Benito, tabbing two doubles and a triple. All told, she was 4 for 7 on the week with four extra-base hits, upping her slugging percentage on the young season to .900.
Victor Angulo and Myles Guerrero, San Mateo baseball. The Bearcats’ pitching duo combined for a two-hit shutout in Saturday’s 10-0 win over Design Tech. Angulo earned his first varsity win with four shutout innings of one-hit ball, allowing one baserunner over the minimum while striking out eight. Guerrero backed that up with three shutout frames, allowing one hit while striking out seven.
Giselle Ortega, Mercy-Burlingame softball. The Crusaders enjoyed quite a week with wins over Mills, Terra Nova and San Jose, outscoring the three opponents by a cumulative score of 43-0. Ortega got off to a slow start with a hitless performance in a 10-0 win over Mills — Jaimee Fabula Katie Koenig each homered in that game — but bounced back to go 5 for 8 the rest of the week, notching a double, a home run and three RBIs in a 13-0 win over Terra Nova before going 3 for 4 with three doubles in a 20-0 win over San Jose.
