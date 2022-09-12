SATURDAY
El Camino 33, Lincoln-SF 26
The Colts (1-2) earned their first victory of 2022, rallying for 33 first-half points in their annual trip to Lincoln-San Francisco. The Mustangs were without injured senior running back Ricky Underwood for the second straight week, relying on junior Jamelle Newman. A week after taking 27 carries for 123 yards against Terra Nova, Newman rushed 14 times for 97 yards against EC, while Lincoln freshman Latu Manumua added 76 yards on 16 carries. The Colts’ 33-point outburst is their best scoring output since April 17, 2021, in a 49-17 win over South City in a 2020 COVID season.
Serra 42, Central Catholic 30
The Padres (3-0) trailed early in their home opener against Central Catholic-Modesto (1-3), but senior receiver Grant McGovern changed that, taking a short screen pass from junior quarterback Maealiuaki Smith 37 yards to give Serra a 21-16 lead in the closing minutes of the first half. Smith threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers, including a 55-yard bomb to Jayden Weber in the second half. Serra, the No. 1 ranked team in Northern California, finishes non-league play with three straight wins, including road wins of No. 4 Folsom and No. 2 De La Salle.
Menlo reschedules with Amador Valley
Due to Menlo School’s erratic practice schedule during last week’s heat wave, the non-league game originally scheduled for Saturday with Amador Valley at Cartan Field has been rescheduled. The Knights will now travel to Amador Valley in Pleasanton Friday, Sept. 30. Start time is to be determined.
In other action: Sacred Heart Prep rolled to a 41-7 win over Mountain View.
FRIDAY
Sequoia 26, Capuchino 13
Ravens quarterback John Larios threw for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead Sequoia to its third straight win to start the season. Larios’s favorite target was senior Jack Elgaaen, who totaled four catches for 110 yards, including a 75-yard scoring haul. The Mustangs (1-2) were held to their lowest scoring output of the year.
Christopher 38, San Mateo 7
Undefeated Christopher (3-0) racked up 542 total yards of offense in handing the Bearcats (1-2) their second straight loss. Mateo senior safety Keali’i Keahi recorded 17 tackles, including 12 solo tackles, both new career highs. The Bearcats’ only score came in the second quarter on a 60-yard pass from Giancarlo Selvitella to Myles Guerrero. Christopher senior Eric Argumedo rushed 17 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns.
Half Moon Bay 49, Carlmont 35
In a battle of two workhorse running backs, Half Moon Bay senior PJ Modena won the day, carrying 22 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars (3-0) held off the Scots. Both teams scored touchdowns in every quarter of the game, as HMB scored five rushing touchdowns, including from seniors Peter Valdez and Owen Miller, and senior quarterback Liam Harrington. Senior running back John Hanna paced the Scots (2-1) with 24 carries for 150 yards and one touchdown, while quarterback Jack Wiessinger was 17-of-25 passing for 239 yards and two TDs.
Lincoln-SJ 32, Aragon 28
Lloyd Walter rushed for two touchdowns, including an 18-yard score to give the Dons (2-1) a 28-25 lead with 10 minutes to play. But Lincoln-San Jose (3-0) fired back three minutes later, scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 5-yard run by Tayden Phillips. Aragon led three different times, including a 20-19 advantage early in the third quarter after a 35-yard field goal from Cole Smith, his second of the game. He also connected with a 28-yarder in the first half.
In other action: Alameda (2-1) rallied for a 34-23 win over Mills (0-2); Seaside (2-1) went large for a 48-34 win over Terra Nova (2-1); South City (1-2) earned its first win in five years 20-18 over Jefferson (1-2); Hillsdale (2-1) held on for a 16-12 win over Los Altos (1-2); and Sacred Heart Cathedral (2-1) cruised to a 35-7 win over Burlingame (2-1).
