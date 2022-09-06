While he’s affectionately become known as “Maui” since arriving at Serra, junior quarterback Maealiuaki Smith still prefers his full first name.
Pronounced “MY-ə-LÉE-ü-WALK-ee,” it’s probably best the Serra brotherhood learn it, seeing as Smith looks to have a promising varsity football career ahead of him spanning this year and next. For the time being, however, you can just call him the Daily Journal Athlete of the Week.
Smith put himself on the map last Friday in one of the biggest regular-season victories in the history of Serra football. Not only did the Padres claim a 24-21 win over De La Salle-Concord — the reigning No. 1 team in Northern California for the past 30 years — they overcame a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to do it.
“This is two storied programs, kids who love one another playing to the death,” Serra head coach Patrick Walsh said, explaining his strategy as the Padres took possession with a short field amid a 21-21 tie with 1:26 to go. A Marley Alipati interception had put the Padres in close range, and Walsh was immediately thinking “game-winning field goal.” Four plays later, senior placekicker Dylan Joudieh booted that game-winner from 20 yards out, setting off the celebration for Serra’s immortal.
Smith’s breakout performance made the celebration possible. After completing just six passes in the Padres’ Week 1 victory at Folsom, Smith battled the mighty Spartans with poise seldom seen from an untested junior quarterback. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 249 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Adding a degree of difficulty, Serra replaced both its starting offensive tackles due to injury. Senior left tackle Cayden Tone and junior right tackle Mason Penisini were both out of action, moving juniors Timo Poloka and John Holthaus into starting roles. And while the Padres went on to outgain the Spartans 317-230 in total yards, Serra’s sloppy ball control served as the equalizer.
The first of three Serra turnovers on the night, Smith threw an interception midway through the second quarter, a shot at the back of the end zone from the Spartans’ 31 that De La Salle safety Grant Wells tracked down for a pick. But it was Serra’s two red-zone fumbles that proved more costly — 14 points worth of costly, to be precise.
“We were killing ourselves,” Smith said. “We were moving the ball well, but we just had some small mistakes that could have changed the game big time.”
The Padres’ next possession near the end of the first half saw senior running back Jabari Mann cough up the ball at the De La Salle 2. The opening drive of the second half met a similar fate. The Padres advanced to the Spartans’ 4, only to see double-wing quarterback Alex Atkins enter and get stripped by senior linebacker Dylan Greeson, leaving Serra’s offense laboring off the field after another taxing turnover.
Then the 6-4, 200-pound Smith picked his team up — big time.
“I thought his demeanor and poise was an A-plus, especially since we’ve had some injuries on the offensive line,” Walsh said. “So, we’re working against that, and we’re not extremely protected against the defensive line of De La Salle, and they’re one of the best in the state. And he made all the plays in spite of that. So, yeah, he was fantastic.”
Smith leads a gritty scoring drive
The foreshadowing of Smith’s heroics came two plays after De La Salle took a 21-7 lead on a 3-yard scoring run by Charles Greer with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter. After a 15-yard completion to Kyon Loud to open Serra’s drive, Smith took an absolute shot on a sack by Notre Dame commit Cooper Flanagan.
On the play, Smith’s helmet got ripped from his head. But before he even hit the ground at the end of the brutal looking sack, he was already reaffixing his warrior-style headband over his curly locks of hair. As per rule, Smith had to sit out one play after his helmet was removed in the field of play. But a De La Salle holding penalty preserved second down and allowed Smith to re-enter for the first play of the fourth quarter on second-and-6 at the Padres’ 39.
Then came a series of clutch throws to sustain the drive and subsequently save the game. On third-and-6, Smith absorbed more pressure but was able to connect with Danny Niu on a shovel pass and a first-down pickup. Four plays later, the Padres were staring down fourth-and-4 from the Spartans’ 43; Smith scrambled out of the pocket, shaking a grab by Flanagan, and spun it downfield for a 21-yard completion to Grant McGovern.
“I [saw] it from the corner of my eye a little bit … and I knew I had to move,” Smith said of Flanagan’s pursuit as he spotted an open target. “I [saw] a little window and tried to fit it in there and he caught the ball.”
Another fourth-down conversion followed; Fourth-and-2 from the 14 had Jayden Weber’s name all over it, as Smith hit the senior slot receiver with a 5-yard toss. Then back-to-back catches by Joey Villaroman put Serra in the end zone, starting with a fortuitous grab at the 3. The play saw Villaroman fall to the turf as the ball glanced off his hands, then off his ankle, only to find itself nestled between his legs without ever touching the ground to be correctly ruled a catch. Then Smith drilled Villaroman for a 3-yard touchdown.
Serra has a trick up its sleeve
The Padres’ defense responded, forcing a clutch three-and-out. The Spartans had a chance to break a big gainer on a delayed screen to Greer, who was wide open in the flat, but dropped a soft lob to kill the possession.
After a punt, Smith went back to work at the Spartans’ 39. The Padres had already hit paydirt earlier thanks to a De La Salle fumble on the game’s first play from scrimmage, allowing Serra to score four plays later. But this time, with 6:14 remaining in the game and Serra trailing by 7, the Padres sprung the simplest of surprises.
To that point, aside from three QB scrambles by Smith, the Padres hadn’t run a rushing play in the second half. But after a quick 8-yard strike from Smith to Weber, Serra reeled off an effective trap play to Green a 7-yard pickup and a first down. They duplicated the recipe, with Smith throwing another 8-yard pass to Weber in the red zone. Niu followed with a 3-yard rush to keep the chains moving. Three plays later, Green lined up to Smith’s right, but shuffled left on an audible call prior to the snap, giving him a clean look to the goal line on the short side of the field for a game-tying touchdown a quick sigh of relief.
“It was definitely a relief that we completed that drive,” Smith said.
But Smith said he knew Serra wasn’t out of the woods. And with 3:06 remaining, he was less cognizant of his offense getting the ball back than he was worried De La Salle had enough time to score.
“I just knew it wasn’t over and they can score and get in field goal range,” Smith said. “That is a lot of time to score and get back on the board. But our defense came back in and allowed us the time to score. And thankfully they did.”
Seizing on a golden opportunity
The pivotal play was Alipati’s third-down interception, giving Serra the ball in the red zone with 1:26 remaining and a golden opportunity to win it.
The Padres advanced the ball with runs of 4, 5 and 2 before a De La Salle penalty advanced it to the 3. After two adventurous point-after tries from the same distance earlier in the quarter, Serra executed a textbook 20-yard kick for Dylan Joudieh’s second career field goal, this one for the win — Serra’s first victory over De La Salle in 12 all-time matchups.
“I’m so proud of [Smith],” Atkins said. “He’s been working really hard. We’ve been putting a lot of trust in him, more than he can take sometimes. But we all believe in him, and he showed it tonight.”
Smith is in his second year at Serra. A native of Sacramento, he played his freshman season at Inderkum, where he was the starting varsity quarterback as a freshman in the shortened 2020 COVID season. Smith said he opted to leave Inderkum after head coach Casey Taylor stepped down following one season at the helm.
Relocating to San Mateo where he already had family, including Niu, his cousin, he spent his sophomore year serving as a backup quarterback to Dominique Lampkin during Serra’s path to the CIF Open Division State Championship Bowl, where the Padres fell 44-7 to Mater Dei.
Little did Smith know then, just two games later, he’d be leading Serra to one of the biggest regular-season victories in program history against Walsh’ alma mater De La Salle, California’s most prolific high school football team of the past three decades.
“After the game it felt really good that we came out with the win,” Smith said.
With the win, the Serra Padres head into Week 3 supplanting De La Salle as the No. 1 team in Northern California.
