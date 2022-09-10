SAN FRANCISCO — It was a bad moon rising for the Burlingame Panthers.
Beneath a full moon at Kezar Stadium, nothing seemed to go right for the red-and-white in a 35-7 non-league loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral.
A botched snap on a Burlingame punt play at the end of the Panthers’ first possession turned into an early scoop-and-score for the Fightin’ Irish. Along with a pick-6 later in the first half by SHC senior standout Jerry Mixon Jr., these accounted for the Irish’s 14-0 halftime lead.
Another bad snap late in the third quarter set up SHC in the red zone to score on its next play from scrimmage. All in all, it might have been a different game if not for the Panthers’ sloppy ball handling.
“Any time you gift any team 21 points, it’s going to be a tough night,” Burlingame had coach John Philipopoulos said. “When you turn the ball over and you gift a really good, talented, athletic team 21 points, it’s especially going to be a long night. That put us behind the 8-ball a little bit early, but I give our kids credit, we kept fighting, we kept playing.”
The night really was Mixon’s show, though. A three-star commit to University of Oregon as a linebacker, the senior is a versatile presence on both sides of the ball for the Irish. And to watch him — lining up as a running back on one play, a wildcat quarterback on the next, then soon setting up as a wide out — it’s obvious he is a kid simply enjoying playing high school football.
Mixon electrified out of the backfield, carrying 12 times for a game-high 134 yards and a touchdown. But it was his performance out of the linebacker spot on defense that helped set the tone as he recorded two sacks, both in the first half.
“I could see [the Burlingame lineman] was playing with his hand all the way down if it was a run, and if it was a pass he had it halfway down,” Mixon said. “So, I knew. And once he called snap I just flew to the gap.”
The typically run-heavy Panthers were forced to the air more than usual. Burlingame ran 25 run plays and 23 pass plays and got outgained 352-163 in total yards. Burlingame was just 2 for 10 on third-down conversions, and 0 for 2 on fourth-down tries.
“I think when you get into second-and-long, third-and-long, you’ve got to throw it a little bit,” Philipopoulos said. “So, I think the game dictated some of those things. But, while we don’t always get there, we do strive for balance, and our O-line played a lot better, particularly in the run game. But they were bringing a lot of pressures and they were coming hard. So, there’s a couple things we need to button up.”
It was a jarring hit on the punt play that resulted in a scoop-and-score. The Panthers went three-and-out on their first drive. And when the fourth-down long snap went flying over the punter’s head, he attempted to chase it down and still try for a punt, but SHC rusher Jay Murphy lit him up to jar the ball loose, allowing Zaheer Young to scoop it up and turn it into 6 points.
“Murphy, he’s a tough kid,” SHC head coach Antoine Evans said. “He’s a three-year starter for me. He’s a tough kid, so he always plays hard. It was a big play that we needed momentum for, so I was happy.”
Later in the quarter, the two teams traded turnovers. After SHC stomped out a Burlingame drive at the Irish 17, Mixon immediately flipped the field with a 54-yard run. Two plays later, though, SHC coughed up the football. Two plays after that, on the first play of the second quarter, a pass by Burlingame quarterback Liam Friedman got batted in the air by the receiver, and Mixon caught it on the run and returned it 22 yards for a pick-6.
The Panthers (2-1) came out of the gate in the second half looking to make something happen. Trying for a pooch kick up the left sideline, Burlingame senior Evan Daly tracked down the ball to nab it just before it went out of bounds. However, the play didn’t count as the kick never hit the ground — as per rule, it must bounce at least once — and the resulting penalty on the Panthers awarded possession to SHC.
“That’s obviously a huge momentum swing, but I knew right when we caught it … it was going to be a penalty,” Philipopoulos said.
The Irish (2-1) fumbled away their first possession of the half, but midway through the third quarter took the ball back. Three plays later, Mykel Patton scored on a 5-yard keeper to up the lead to 21-0. After a Burlingame three-and-out and another botched punt snap gave SHC the ball at the Panthers’ 7, Mixon waltzed in for a touchdown run to make it 28-0.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Panthers sprung a big run for their only points of the game. Junior running back Sam Felton paced Burlingame with 55 rushing yards on three carries, thanks to a 37-yard touchdown run around the left side.
“It was exhilarating,” Burlingame receiver Zach Shapiro said. “Sam’s one of my good buddies. He had a touchdown last week, his first varsity touchdown ever, and when we saw him break away, I was happy for him. I was chasing him down the sidelines. … The whole team was looking to not get shut out, so that gave us a little boost.”
But on the next play from scrimmage, the Irish fired right back as Kendric Sanders (six carries for 127 yards) broke a 70-yard scoring run for the final score of the night.
Friedman was a steady presence under center for the Panthers. At times, he was an efficient and precise playmaker that kept his offense flowing, especially in the early going. He finished 11-of-20 passing with 71 yards and an interception.
“I think he’s making the good, conservative decisions,” Shapiro said. “I think he’s going to the right place with the ball, he’s putting it in playmakers’ hands, and he’s on an upward trajectory. We’re a run-first team, but he’s doing the passing well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.