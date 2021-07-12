The well-traveled 17-and-under players of GamePrep Baseball Academy’s 2022 Team are the county’s new reigning road warriors.
GamePrep wrapped up play Sunday in the Perfect Game World Wood Bat Association National Championship in Marietta, Georgia. It is the third straight road tourney for the travel baseball organization based in San Carlos and Atherton, which has been on the road since prior to the June 23 opener in the 17U National Team Championships in Arizona. The team then traveled to Louisiana for the 17U New Balance Future Stars Series June 29-July 4 before heading to Georgia.
Playing seven games in the WWBA tourney featuring approximately 400 teams from around the nation, GamePrep earned a playoff spot by winning its eight-team pool with a 5-1 record. GamePrep ran up against Canes National 22 17U in Sunday’s playoff opener and was eliminated with a 7-0 loss, getting shut down by right-hander JR Ritchie, who ProspectsLive.com describes as having “a great chance to be one of the first prep pitchers taken in the 2022 draft.”
GamePrep got some pitching gems of its own in the tourney.
Griffin Williams (Menlo-Atherton) fronted a 3-1 win in the July 6 tourney opener against C35 17U Young, allowing one run on five hits through six innings. In a 3-2 win over Team Ohio Pro Select July 8, Christian Galvez (St. Francis-Mountain View) went the distance, yielding five hits while walking four and striking out seven.
Then in Saturday’s critical 3-0 win over the Scanzano/Combat 17U Cubs to qualify for the playoffs, GamePrep summoned right-hander Jack Vanoncini (Carlmont), who fired a four-hit shutout.
At the plate, outfielder Max Ross (St. Francis) was 7 for 13 with six RBIs; second baseman Xavier Esquer (Palo Alto) was 7 for 20 with two home runs and six RBIs; and outfielder Tripp Garrish (Carlmont) was 8 for 17 with four RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.