College of San Mateo, riding a 20-game regular season winning streak after non-league play, holds the top position with 267 points in the California Community College football coaches poll, conducted by the JC Athletic Bureau. The Bulldogs (5-0) defeated formerly No. 8 Modesto JC, 32-7, on the leg of Gabe Plascencia — six field goals without a miss. He had a state season long 51 yarder, scoring 20 total points.
Five unbeaten National Division teams survived. Ventura downed Saddleback, 31-17, and moved up one spot to No. 2 this week with 259 points, trading places with City College of San Francisco — a 42-7 winner over Santa Rosa JC. College of the Canyons remains No. 4 after giving reigning state champion Riverside CC its second setback in as many weeks, 41-24. Those victors are all 5-0. No. 6 Mt. San Antonio (2-0) had its game at now No. 17 Allan Hancock (3-1) postponed. The Mounties are scheduled for a makeup at Saddleback (Oct. 9).
No. 10 Diablo Valley faced two make-ups and finally lost to College of the Sequoias, 42-32, Monday night, Oct. 4 (after the polls had closed). The 3-1 Vikings were scheduled to visit No. 24 Sierra (Oct. 9) before a Friday (Oct. 15) Bay 6 opener at No. 12 Laney. That’s 3 games slated over 12 days. The campaign for National Division titles and CCCAA state playoff berths gets underway Thursday, Oct. 14, with San Bernardino Valley at No. 15 Fullerton.
Rk. College Record Pts. PR
1. San Mateo [7] 5-0 267 1
2. Ventura [3] 5-0 259 3
3. San Francisco [1] 5-0 256 2
4. Canyons 5-0 249 4
5. Golden West 4-1 220 9
6. Mt. San Antonio 2-0 217 5
7. Fresno 4-1 211 10
8. Bakersfield 4-1 180 13
9. San Diego Mesa 4-1 172 12
10. Diablo Valley 3-1 168 11
11. Modesto 3-2 155 8
12. Laney 3-2 140 17
13. El Camino 3-2 128 19
14. Riverside 3-2 124 7
15. Fullerton 3-2 121 6
16. Reedley 4-1 116 20
17. Allan Hancock 3-1 97 15
18. Butte 2-3 90 14
19. Saddleback 2-2 78 16
20. Contra Costa 4-0 54 24
21. Shasta 2-1 51 23
22. American River 2-3 39 18
23. East Los Angeles 2-2 29 21
24. Sierra 2-2 25 nr
25. Long Beach 2-3 20 22
Others included: Palomar & Pasadena 19; Feather River & Mt. San Jacinto 25; Southwestern 11; Cerritos 9; Santa Barbara 7; Foothill 6; Sequoias & Siskiyous 3; Citrus 2.
