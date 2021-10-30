Demarii Blanks stopped host Diablo Valley College on the game opening drive with a pick-6 return for a 59-yard touchdown and College of San Mateo never looked back en route to a 24-7 victory over the Vikings in their Bay 6 showdown of 2-0 league teams Friday night in Pleasant Hill.
A hurry by freshman defensive back Taniela Latu led to the pick.
CSM is top ranked in the state with an 8-0 overall record. No. 8 Diablo Valley fell to 2-1 in Bay 6 League play and 5-3 overall.
Jalen Barker completed an 85-yard CSM drive at the start of the second quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run, following a 37-yard Pass from Luke Bottari to Tre Hines to set up the score at the 2-yard line.
CSM led 14-7 at halftime and quickly extended that after the intermission. State kick-scoring leader Gabe Plascencia completed San Mateo’s opening drive of the second half with a 29-yard field goal. On the next series, Bottari connected with Jalen Lampley to the DVC 15 and he raced into the end zone to complete a 60-yard play and close out the scoring. Bottari completed 12 of 23 passes for 221 yards. Lampley had four receptions for 113 yards.
All-state running back Darrell Page returned to the Bulldogs lineup Friday, after missing a game, and totaled 113 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Bay 6 rushing leader Jaysn Wade of DVC (90.3 yards per game) was limited to 46 yards on 15 carries.
San Mateo totaled 338 yards, while Diablo Valley had 297. Vikings QB Joey Aguilar completed 24 of 39 passes for 212 yards, including 2-yard TD pass to Baylei Coston in the second quarter for the only Vikings score.
The Bulldogs have given up only two touchdowns in their three league games to date. They play at Chabot next Saturday before closing out regular season play Nov. 13, hosting City College of San Francisco. State No. 3 ranked and unbeaten CCSF currently has the same records as San Mateo after rolling over Laney College Friday night, 46-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.